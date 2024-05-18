John Kirby: White House still has no information on unaccounted American hostages

Five of the eight American hostages in Gaza remain unaccounted for and the White House has no information on their status or whereabouts, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said on Friday.

Kirby said the approximately 130 remaining hostages are not all believed to be alive but the exact breakdown is unknown.

While there is no information to conclude the five American hostages are no longer alive, Kirby said there is no additional context "whatsoever."

Kirby, acknowledging the bodies of three hostages who the IDF announced it recovered on Friday, said his heart goes out to the families who are having to deal with this terrible news. U.S. national security spokesperson John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

The White House has not received additional information or context from the Israelis since the bodies were recovered.

No major effect on hostage negotiations

Kirby seemed assured that the recovery of the three hostages will not have a major effect on the hostage negotiations.

"As you know, the talks didn't go anywhere last week," Kirby. "Unfortunately, we just didn't get to a successful conclusion."

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is going to try to keep the talks going while he's in the region next week, Kirby said.

Sullivan will also raise concern with Israel over plans to send more troops into Rafah.

As of now, the Biden administration does not constitute Israel's operation in Rafah as a full-scale invasion.

Kirby said the administration's pause on the 2,000-lb bombs remains in place, though other weapons and capabilities from the US continue to flow to Israel.

"They are not left defenseless," Kirby said.