Hamas hostage video reveals depths of group’s evil - analysis

On May 19 the IDF released a statement with two videos that Hamas took of hostages. IDF Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said “During our ground operations in Gaza, our troops found raw footage filmed by Hamas for their psychological terror videos.” The videos show 8-year-old Ela Elyakim and her 15-year-old sister, Dafna Elyakim, both of whom were abducted by Hamas from Nahal Oz during the Hamas attack on October 7. The IDF released the videos after showing them to the family of the two girls. “Ela’s family asked us to share it with the world to expose Hamas's terror, to expose Hamas's cruelty, to expose Hamas's barbarism,” the IDF noted.

It is important to examine the fact that Hamas did not release these videos. It likely illustrates how Hamas thought about the crimes it had committed. Hamas in Gaza carried out the attack on October 7. However, Hamas leaders live abroad, mostly in Doha in Qatar. After the Hamas genocidal attack on Israel it has received support from Russia, Iran, China, and Turkey, and Doha continues to host Hamas. Turkey and Qatar are US allies.

The fact that Hamas has connections in high places abroad, including in countries that are close allies of the West, means that Hamas likely consults with its leadership abroad about strategy. Hamas made videos of its crimes on October 7 and its fighters bragged about their killing spree. However, in the wake of the genocide, Hamas may have understood that abusing children in videos might not get the support it wanted in the West. It’s worth recalling that within days of October 7 pro-Hamas activists were operationalized in the West to rip down the posters of hostages held in Gaza. If Hamas had broadcast videos of children it was holding in Gaza, it would likely reflect worse on the Western activists, many of them students at top level Western universities, who were going to bat for Hamas by ripping down the images of the children held in Gaza. For instance, it would be harder for a Western activist to justify ripping down the image of a child on a hostage poster, if Hamas was broadcasting the same image in a propaganda video.

According to the IDF report, the two girls are shown on the video several days after Hamas kidnapped them. “8-year-old Ela Elyakim told us that Hamas terrorists forced her to read from a script, forced her to change her clothes, and forced her to re-film this terrifying scene over and over and over again,” the IDF noted. The IDF showed the video to the family of the two girls. Both girls were released during the hostage agreement in late November. “The video, which is being released today for the first time, was intended to be used by Hamas for psychological terror,” the IDF said on May 19. Demonstrators hold signs and Palestinian flags, as people call for a ceasefire in Gaza during a rally to commemorate Nakba Day, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes)

The extent of Hamas's evil nature and its crimes against humanity

Nothing about the Hamas decision to take hostages or who to release was done spontaneously. Hamas trained to take hostages and planned to take them. It had a network of tunnels ready to bring them back to Gaza. Hamas also appears to have connections at various hospitals where it brought the hostages. Even though the hospitals had some foreign staff or foreign NGOs linked to them, Hamas apparently knew that the staff would not disclose to the world the fact Hamas was bringing in hostages to Shifa hospital, and other medical facilities. This shows planning by Hamas. Most medical professionals around the world would raise the alarm if they saw armed men bring in hostages, especially injured elderly people, women and children. Even medical teams working in complex environments, such as where cartels are present, would be concerned seeing cartel gunmen bringing in hostages. But not in Gaza.

After the October 7 attack Hamas had so many hostages, around 250 people, that it believed it could get whatever concessions it wanted from Israel. Its leaders, some of whom like Yahya Sinwar had been released in the Shalit deal in 2011, assumed Israel would be forced to release thousands of Palestinian terrorists. It’s worth recalling that Hamas has been taking hostages for many years and Hamas leaders have often been released in deals going back decades, so Hamas views taking hostages as a key to its success. Its leadership abroad thrives on this, and so do the countries that back Hamas. They view it as leverage to bring Hamas to power in the West Bank and help Hamas take over the Palestinian Authority.

However, it is also true that Hamas didn’t want to completely alienate Western countries after October 7. It knows that it is hosted by Western allies. Hamas has always thrived by making sure it has connections in the West. Some of its leaders lived in the West or were educated there and Hamas has networks of supporters in the West. As such, Hamas is different than Hezbollah or other Iranian proxies which generally do not have major inroads outside of the Iranian orbit. Hamas has always hedged, keeping one foot in the Iranian camp and one foot in the West. The West has also always hedged on Hamas, with some viewing it as a potential partner or viewing its ascendency as inevitable and thus wanting to make sure they can engage with Hamas.

Hamas released two American hostages a week and a half after the October 7 attack. This hostage release has largely been forgotten today and tough questions have never been asked about why Hamas released the two women hostages, one of whom was 17 years old. It’s likely Hamas did this release in October in order to make sure it would still have some leverage over the US or the West. Days after freeing the Americans, Hamas released two elderly hostages on October 23, in what it claimed was a humanitarian gesture.

It's worth looking back at these two weeks after October 7 when Hamas did this. Hamas likely heard from its leadership in Doha that it was not a good look for Hamas to be holding children and elderly women. If Hamas began to release some of the elderly people and children then it could get credit in the West. This was not a gesture for Iran, it was a gesture geared toward getting Hamas inroads in the West. It is around this same time that Hamas had apparently made the videos of 8-year-old Ela Elyakim and 15-year-old sister, Dafna Elyakim.

However, Hamas did not release these videos. Did it not release them because of advice from its backers abroad who warned it that it was not a good “look” to be making children take hostage videos. Hamas's crimes against humanity on October 7 are clearly prosecutable. It then proceeded to do more crimes by making children make hostage videos. All of these crimes should mean that Hamas leaders should be charged with these crimes. They have not been charged. Hamas held back the videos likely because it understood this would harm its image in the West. While its Western activist supporters were busy ripping down images of hostages in October and November, it would be awkward if Hamas was broadcasting images of the same hostages. The act of ripping down the posters of the hostages was designed to erase them, it was the fulfillment of the Hamas genocide of October 7, where Hamas did the killing and then its allies abroad sought to erase the living hostages.

The fact Hamas forced children to pose for videos and then in a calculated gesture did not release the videos shows what Hamas wanted to hide. It shows Hamas thought twice about its actions, likely due to advise from abroad. It shows the full calculating evil of Hamas. What makes Hamas most dangerous is not only its willingness to commit terrorist massacres. It is made exponentially more dangerous because of the support it receives from activists in the West and countries in the region which are Western allies. It is harrowing the IDF found the videos in Gaza and that they have been released. However, it is good to hold this up to the pro-Hamas crowds in the West and show them what they are cheering.