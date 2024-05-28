'What would you do?': Luxembourg FM meets with Israel Katz, hostage family members

Foreign Minister Israel Katz asked the Foreign Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, to watch the kidnapping video of the female observers during a meeting with hostage families on Tuesday.

The two foreign ministers met with Eli Albag, the father of the abductee Liri Albag, addressed the Foreign Minister of Luxembourg: "What would you do if your neighbors were murdering, raping and kidnapping your own citizens?"

The parents of hostage Liri Albag, Eli and Shira, and Sigal Yehud, the wife of the abductee Dolev, who was kidnapped by Hamas together with his sister Arbel, participated in the meeting.

Their stories

Eli Albag, whose daughter was one of the abducted observers shown in the video released last week, told Foreign Minister Bettel: "Imagine that your neighbors come and, depending on the population, murder 150 people and kidnap 12 citizens - what would Luxembourg do?"

"Imagine what would happen if you couldn't reach your daughter for two hours on the phone, what would happen your mind, to your heart?" (Left) Photo of Liri Albag during captivity; (Right) Liri Albag before being kidnapped by Hamas (credit: DAILY MAIL VIA MAARIV)

Sigal, Dolev Yehud's wife, said: "I know nothing about Dolev since he was kidnapped. He is a paramedic who went out to help people and was taken. Since he has been in captivity in Gaza, I have given birth. I am waiting for news;, he is a man, he will not be included in the current deal - he will the last to be released."

Dolev Yehud, 35, was with his family in their saferoom in Kibbutz Nir Oz during Hamas’s attack and left the room to assist those who were injured. Hamas terrorists captured and kidnapped him along with his sister Arbel and her partner Ariel.

Bettel was the first Luxembourg prime minister to visit Israel, in 2016.