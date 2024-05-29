Hamas is preparing long-term insurgency in Gaza - analysis

Hamas has been communicating its tactics in Gaza via statements put out in pro-Iranian media. Many of these statements about Hamas attacks on Israeli forces are put out via Al-Mayadeen media. The statements reflect how Hamas is thinking about tactics in the future in Gaza. For instance, Hamas frequently references how it works with other terror groups in Gaza to target IDF forces in various areas of Gaza. One of the points of focus of the attacks are Israeli troops in the Netzarim corridor. This increasingly looks like Hamas is preparing a long-term insurgency.

The shift in Hamas tactics represents a way it is adapting to the long war in Gaza. Israel is hinting at fighting in Gaza for many months or even years into the future. Hamas knows this, and Hamas has been fighting Israel for decades. It has often changed its tactics over the decades. Hamas seeks to learn from what Israel is doing, and the learning curve is reflected in Hamas announcements.

For instance, while Israeli officials often referenced Hamas “battalions” in the opening months of the war, Hamas has generally focused now on small unit attacks. There were apparently 24 Hamas battalions in Gaza in October after the Hamas attack on Israel. Over time, Israeli officials assessed that the IDF had shattered 12 of these battalions in northern Gaza and that it eventually had defeated up to 19 of the battalions. This may include up to 14,000 terrorists killed in Gaza. In addition, Hamas has suffered numerous wounded, maybe another 10,000 or so.

IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, January 2024. (credit: IDF) This would seem to indicate Hamas has only a few thousand fighters left. However, Hamas is recruiting. Also, the estimates of the number of “terrorists” killed do not differentiate between Hamas and other groups, such as Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Hamas does not release details on men who are killed

Hamas does not release details on the number of its men killed. It also doesn’t say how many men it has. What Hamas does say is where it is carrying out attacks. It claimed on May 28-29, and it targeted IDF vehicles in Jabalya and the Netzarim corridor. The fact that Hamas and pro-Iran media have adopted the term “Netzarim” shows how keenly they are watching Israeli moves in Gaza.

Al-Mayadeen media said that on the “235th day” of the war against Israel by Hamas, which is dated since the “al-Aqsa flood” of October 7, Hamas has continued to “engage” Israeli forces using “ambushes.” The report says “in this context, the Martyr Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, announced the bombing of the occupation forces stationed in the vicinity of the Rabaa al-Adawiya neighborhood, south of the city of Rafah, with short-range ‘107’ missiles.” This would refer to 107mm rockets, a common type of rocket used by pro-Iranian groups in the region. Hamas also claimed it targeted an IDF tank in the Al-Alami area of Jabalya using an “Al-Yasin 105” munition.

In other places, Hamas said it used “Rajum” missiles and also mortars to target Israeli forces. Hamas has focused on fighting in Rafah even as Israeli forces advance. Reports in Israeli media said the IDF may now control up to seventy-five percent of the Philadelphi Route. Hamas claimed it had detonated an explosive in a house in the Al-Shawout camp area of Rafah.

In addition, the report in Al-Mayadeen says that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement had carried out attacks in Jabalya using mortars. PIJ has a “military” wing called the Al-Quds Brigades. The report claimed the group used 60mm mortars in the attack, targeting an area near the Salah al-Din gate in Rafah as well. “It published video clips of its bombing of a position of occupation soldiers in the vicinity of the Turkish Friendship Hospital,” the report said.

Other terrorist groups in Gaza, such as the Al-Qassam Mujahideen Brigades, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, and the Omar Al-Qasim forces, carried out attacks. The National Resistance Brigades, also known as Martyr Omar Al-Qasim Forces, are “the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine.” These groups carried out attacks in Jabalya, the Netzarim corridor and also targeted Zikim, they claimed.

What these reports reveal is how Hamas and the other groups are settling in for a long-term insurgency. They are husbanding their resources, using only a few munitions a day in their attacks. It is not clear how much they coordinate, however, it is clear that they concentrate on several fronts in Gaza, including Rafah, Jabalya and the Netzarim corridor. This type of fighting reveals that the focus on Hamas “battalions” is likely no longer relevant. Because Hamas has gone to ground and melted away into urban areas, deploying small teams of terrorists, just a few in any one place, illustrates that the battalion structure has largely shifted to a much smaller type of unit. If Hamas battalions once had a thousand fighters in places like Jabalya, they have many less now. But they are bolstered by other terrorist groups. This is what is revealed in the pro-Iranian reports, which appear to parrot statements being sent by Hamas.