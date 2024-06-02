Israel accepts tentative ceasefire conditions, Netanyahu aide confirms

Israel accepted US President Joe Biden's framework deal, which calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and the release of all hostages held by Hamas, an aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Reuters on Sunday.

In an interview with Britain's Sunday Times, Ophir Falk, Netanyahu's chief foreign policy advisor, said there are still details to work out and that "it's not a good deal, but we dearly want the hostages released, all of them."

Falk added that Israeli objectives, including "the release of the hostages and the destruction of Hamas as a genocidal terrorist organization," remain unchanged, Reuters reported.

The proposed deal

Family members, friends, and supporters o the hostages being held captive in Gaza march on the outskirts of Tel Aviv on their way to Jerusalem on November 15. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Biden aired the three-phase plan to end the war on Friday after it was submitted by Netanyahu's government, The Jerusalem Post previously reported. The first phase entails a six-week ceasefire and the release of women, children, elderly, and injured hostages. Additionally, in the first phase, Israeli forces would withdraw from densely populated areas in Gaza, and humanitarian aid would significantly increase.

During the first phase, Israel and Hamas would negotiate terms to reach phase two, which includes a permanent ceasefire and the release of all remaining hostages. The final phase contains a reconstruction plan for Gaza and the release of any final remains of hostages.

Biden has drafted several ceasefire proposals over the past several months, none of which have succeeded. In his speech, he said the latest deal "creates a better 'day after' in Gaza without Hamas in power" and explained that there are still details to negotiate.

According to Falk, Netanyahu remains firm in his position that a permanent ceasefire will not be reached until all of Israel's objectives are met --- including the destruction of Hamas.

Netanyahu under pressure

PM Netanyahu is facing pressure over the deal, with some of his coalition partners opposing any deal that shows leniency towards Hamas. A centrist partner, ex-general Benny Gantz, wants the deal considered, Reuters said.

Hamas has provisionally welcomed the Biden initiative.

"Biden's speech included positive ideas, but we want this to materialize within the framework of a comprehensive agreement that meets our demands," senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan told Al Jazeera on Saturday.

Hamas wants a guaranteed end to the Gaza offensive, withdrawal of all invading forces, free movement for Palestinians, and reconstruction aid.

Israeli officials have rejected that as an effective return to the situation in place before Oct. 7, when Hamas, committed to Israel's destruction, ruled Gaza. Its fighters precipitated the war by storming across the border fence into Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

In the ensuing Israeli assault that has laid waste to much of the impoverished and besieged coastal enclave, more than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed, Hamas officials say. Israel says 290 of its troops have died in the fighting.