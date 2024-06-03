Excellent cook and history buff Yoram Metzger dies in Hamas captivity at 80 years old

The IDF on Monday night confirmed the death of Yoram Metzger, 80 years old, from Kibbutz Oz, while in Hamas captivity.

His death was announced along with the deaths of Haim Perry, Amiram Cooper, and Nadav Popplewell.

He is survived by his wife, Tamar, three children, and seven grandchildren.

Tamar was kidnapped along with Yoram on October 7, and was released in November.

At the kibbutz, Yoram worked in the Nirlat factory for several decades and, more recently, as a kibbutz mechanic.

He was known as an excellent cook and a history buff. He loved the Beatles and played the accordion and recorder.

Yoram was part of the wine parliament at Kibbutz Nir Oz, a group of friends who grew grapes and prepared their own wine.