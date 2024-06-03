Kibbutz Nir Oz founder, Amiram Cooper dies in Hamas captivity at 84 years old

The IDF on Monday night confirmed the death of Amiram Cooper, 84 years old, from Kibbutz Nir Oz, while in Hamas captivity.

His death was announced along with the deaths of Haim Perry, Yoram Metzger, and Nadav Popplewell.

He is survived by his wife, Nurit, age 79, three children, and nine grandchildren.

His wife was held captive in Gaza for 17 days before she was released on October 23

Born in Haifa in 1938, Cooper came to Nir Oz in 1957 and was one of the kibbutz founders. He served as the chief economist of the Ma’or region settlements for many years.

Cooper has also composed songs and poetry for over 60 years. He has written three poetry books and one children’s book.

His poems can be viewed on the website, Shira Ovedet, at this link: https://shira-ovedet.kibbutz.org.il/cgi-webaxy/item?index.