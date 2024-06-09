'We have mixed emotions': Hostages' families praise IDF rescue operation, push for hostage deal

After hostages Noa Argamani, Shlomi Ziv, Almog Meir Zan, and Andrei Kozlov were rescued alive from Hamas captivity Saturday morning, the families of other hostages and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum praised the daring operation that led to their rescue.

However, family members of other hostages explained in conversations with Walla! that they are urging the Israeli government to continue promoting a comprehensive deal that would ensure the safety and return of their loved ones home.

"We have mixed emotions," shared Yehuda Cohen, father of kidnapped soldier Nimrod Cohen (19) from Rehovot.

"I am very happy about the release of the four hostages alive, but on the other hand, I and others are concerned that Netanyahu will use this operation to thwart another deal for the release of the hostages. He cynically exploited the situation of the rescue operation, for example, by delaying Noa Argamani in the hospital from meeting her sick mother, just to create a political opportunity for himself. We know he is using this to sabotage another deal. We want a comprehensive deal to take place during a ceasefire because only then will it be possible."

Shai Wenkert, the father of 22-year-old Omer Wenkert from Gedera who is held hostage in Gaza, said that he first and foremost feels great joy, but at the same time continues to call for reaching a release deal. Families of people who are missing or were abducted from Israel by Hamas hold a press conference asking for a humanitarian corridor for the transfer of medicine and humanitarian aid for hostages, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

"October 7 is a new family that has been born to us. I personally know each and every one of the hostages' families," he said.

"So it was very moving to see this rescue. Our emotions are mixed, also because unfortunately, a Yamam fighter was killed. We have always said that a military rescue is something that can be done, but I don't see how another 120 hostages can be rescued militarily. Overall, in these heroic rescues, seven hostages have been rescued alive. On the other hand, there are still 120 hostages in captivity and many who did not survive rescue attempts. This is very worrying. Currently, the 'Netanyahu deal' is on the table and we really hope it will move forward. Even if it progresses in stages, it will provide an option to release all the hostages safely," Wenkert continued.

Reaching a deal

When asked if he feels concerned that operations of this kind might harm the chances of reaching a deal, Wenkert replied that he sees it as additional leverage. "If there is such an opportunity, then it should be taken," he argued. "This can also pressure the enemy even more into a deal so they don't delay or wait. The hostages are languishing there, both in homes and in tunnels. Omer has colitis, so we are very worried and concerned about him. It's a chronic intestinal disease, and under conditions of pressure and stress, it flares up," He explained.

"In the framework of the 'Netanyahu deal,' the chronically ill should be released at the humanitarian stage. The disease doesn't have an age. He needs to be taken out of there. If there is an Israeli proposal, I think we need to support it so it can be implemented and the hostages can return," Wenkert added.

Saturday afternoon, representatives of several hostages' families made a statement outside the Begin Gate of the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv. Shachar Mor (Zehiru), nephew of Avraham Mondar, said: "We are all extremely excited today. This is an emotional day for the people of Israel, who want the hostages home. We are excited by the heroic rescue operation of the security forces! At the same time, we extend our condolences to the family of the Yamam fighter who fell during the rescue operation: Commander Arnon Zamora, of blessed memory. And today, we must not be confused: there are still 120 hostages languishing in hell in Gaza for eight months, 246 days, and the only way to bring them all back is through a deal."

Einav Zangauker, the mother of Matan Zangauker, said: "The people of Israel are united today with the families who have had their loved ones returned to them. We are all one family. We all deserve to hug our loved ones. I am waiting to hug my Matan, just like all the families who are still waiting to hug their loved ones. We are close to a deal. I am close to hugging Matan. We must not miss this moment. I say to the government, look at the joy and unity among the people when four hostages are returned. The return of all of them will make our nation whole! Bring a deal now."

Ayala Metzger, the daughter-in-law of Yoram Metzger, whose body is held in Gaza, said: "I am here today while my family sits shiva, after being informed this week that my beloved father-in-law, Yoram Metzger, was murdered in captivity alongside three other hostages. Until now, we have not received a visit or a phone call from the prime minister. We will no longer have the chance to hug Yoram, but there are many other families who long for that moment, who are struggling, dreaming, and clinging to hope. Lives must be saved, and everyone must be brought back. Now is the time to leverage this amazing rescue operation into a deal that will bring everyone back. We demand that the government use the momentum created to strive for and achieve the deal that is on the table."

Merav Svirsky, the sister of the late Itay Svirsky, said, "There are hostages and families who did not get to experience the emotional moments of today. It must be emphasized today: until now, seven hostages have been released in heroic military operations. In the previous deal, over 100 hostages were released. We can only bring everyone back through a deal. Their time ran out long ago. There is an opportunity, and there are conditions for a deal. The only way to save lives and bring everyone back is through an Israeli commitment to end the war. Go for the deal, agree to end the war, save lives, and bring everyone back."