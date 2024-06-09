Plaudits offered worldwide for fallen hostage rescuer Arnon Zamora

Jews, pro-Israel organizations, and supporters offered praise and mourned over the weekend for Counterterrorism Unit commando Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, who was mortally wounded in the operation to rescue four hostages from Hamas captivity on Saturday.

The Jewish Federations of North America said that it saluted the IDF soldiers who risked their lives during the war, and that it mourned the loss of Zamora who ultimately gave his life to save former hostages Shlomi Ziv, Andrey Kozlov, Almog Meir, and Noa Argamani in the posthumously named "Operation Arnon."

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) and Chabad said that Zamora's memory should be a blessing. WJC had informed followers that the commando had been wounded during the operation and taken to hospital in critical condition, only for his tragic death to be declared shortly after.

Pro-Israel organization Stand With Us (SWU) said that it was heartbroken by his passing, noting that he left behind a wife and two children.

"We thank you Arnon and will never forget your role in bringing them home," said SWU.

The Antidefamation League and Bnai Brith International offered their condolences to the family, with the latter saying that it would never "forget the brave forces fighting to save the remaining hostages."

Zamora's loss was shared by Dutch Party for Freedom head Geert Wilders praised Zamora as someone who "sacrificed his life for the freedom of others."

"A true hero, not only to the people of Israel but to the whole free world. His sacrifice defines true civilization. He died saving lives, while Hamas fights to end lives," Wilders said on X. "Remember him. Always."

Chief UK Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis and the Board of Deputies of British Jews said that said that they mourned the loss of Zamora. Sussex Friends of Israel that Zamora and all those involved in the operation were the "bravest of the brave."

World leaders praise Zamora

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee said that the "miracle" operation was made possible because of "brave heroes" of the Israeli security force like Zamora.

In Spain, the Action and Communication on the Middle East (ACOM) praised Zamora as a hero, and contrasted him and his actions to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who had been silent about the rescue operation and wanted to reward Hamas with a state for taking hostages. Andrey Kozlov, a released hostage is escorted, after the military said that Israeli forces have rescued four hostages alive from the central Gaza Strip on Saturday, in Ramat Gan, Israel June 8, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)

The Israel Institute of New Zealand said that "behind every rescue mission are Israeli men and women who risk their lives."

The Australian New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies said that Zamora had previously "led a battle against Hamas near the border community of Yad Mordechai, killing dozens of terrorists and preventing them from infiltrating the kibbutz."

"After that battle, Arnon was involved in fighting at the Nahal Oz base and in Kibbutz Be'eri," said the board. "Remember his name, his courage, and his sacrifice. A true hero in life and death who gave his life for the freedom of others and whose memory will always be a blessing."

Zamora was set to be buried at Mount Herzl on Sunday.