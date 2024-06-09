Delta Air Lines resumes flights from New York to Israel after eight months

Delta Air Lines has restarted its operations in Israel after an eight-month break. The resumed service saw a flight depart from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and land at Ben-Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on Saturday.

The airline had initially halted its flights to Israel following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7. Currently, Delta has partially resumed daily flights between New York and Tel Aviv, while services from Boston and Atlanta remain suspended.

In a statement, Delta explained that the decision to resume flights came after a thorough security risk assessment. The airline stressed that it continues to closely monitor the situation in Israel, working in collaboration with both government and private-sector partners.

United Airlines also resumes flights

A United Airlines aircraft. (credit: REUTERS)

Delta's return makes it the second US carrier to resume flights to Israel, following United Airlines' decision in early March. However, United temporarily halted its flights again after an Iranian attack on Israel in mid-April, but operations were resumed this past Friday.