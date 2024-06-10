Watch: IDF kills RPG-armed Hamas terrorists that emerge from tunnels in Gaza

Division 98 IDF soldiers engaged in a combined divisional attack in the eastern parts of Deir al-Balah and east of al-Bureij, the IDF announced on Monday.

The soldiers engaged in the attack both above and below ground, simultaneously destroying terrorist infrastructure and rocket launch sites in the surrounding areas.

In cooperation with Yahalom unit fighters, the division's soldiers made advancements in underground fighting and destroyed several tunnels.

During the fighting, soldiers from Battalion 101 identified a terrorist emerging from a tunnel shaft with an RPG using a drone.

The soldiers attacked the tunnel shaft and eliminated the terrorists with arms fire and tank shelling.

Soldiers kill Nukhba terrorist

The 7th Armored Brigade reconnaissance also continued operations in eastern al-Bureij and has killed several terrorists, including a Nukhba terrorist who participated in the October 7 attack and destroyed rocket launch sites and launchers.

In addition, IDF soldiers discovered Hamas terrorists conducting a training activity and raided the location where it was being held.