The cost of freedom: Can Israel continue to pay the price of hostage rescues? - opinion

The heroic hostage rescue last weekend left many of us happy and confused, excited and sad. How can one not rejoice at the news of four of our people who were rescued from captivity? Whose heart does not swell at the sight of families reuniting, and who does not shed tears thinking of all those whose loved ones were not freed? Euphoria engulfed all of us for a moment. And then all the skeptical thoughts returned.

Four prisoners exchanged for hundreds of dead - is that acceptable? And how many additional daring operations are needed to rescue the remaining 120 captives? Do we have an army that excels only in pinpoint operations but is defeated in real wars? And who is this strange man with the gray beard who always comes to be photographed when there is a reason to celebrate? What does he do the rest of the time?

Sometimes, I think we are like lost children in the forest, similar to the story of Hansel and Gretel. Their childhood was terrifying. In their home, their weakened father was subjected to the whims of their excessive mother, the lady of the house in theory and practice.

And in the depths of the forest, they encountered a murderous and hungry witch. To find their way in the forest amid the witch's tricks, the two scattered pebbles and then breadcrumbs to mark their way back home.

IDF soldiers engage in combat in the Gaza Strip, June 10, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The future of the people of Israel and Palestine depends on a total alliance

We will leave the difficult story there. I suppose that every time they discovered the next crumb, joy was felt in their hearts. A feeling that there, their strategy was materializing and progressing, and soon they would reach their destination. This is human nature. A crumb of bread for the hungry is a full meal, and a small stone can be a lifesaving guide.

But we, the readers, know, as observers from the outside, that it is just an illusion. We know how vast and misleading the forest is, how many evil creatures roam within it, how many of them will pounce on our crumbs, and suddenly, there is no way and no direction for the lost children.

We, the Israelis of today, are similar to the original Hansel and Gretel. Lost, constantly in danger, helpless against the enormous evil in the depths of the forest. The impotent father at the head of the household abandoned us due to our mother's whims, and the murderous 'witchcraft' of Hamas knows no bounds.

In a wicked mistress' house, in the ruthless Hamas cannibal jungle, we have become addicted to every shred of hope, to every glimmer of salvation. For Israelis, there are only two directions. The first is turning towards right-wing nationalism. To fight to win, to expel, to kill as much as possible, to overthrow, to annoy, and to be arrogant. This path has representatives, scholars, and mentors. It is tempting, and crowds walk in it with the enthusiasm of a racist and authoritarian people.

There is another way, which will take at least a generation—a way whose end is very similar to the end of the harsh legend of Hanel and Gretel. The 'sorceress' will find her death in her own oven. And the remaining family, the father, and his two children will live long years together in happiness and harmony. The future of the people of Israel and Palestine depends on a total alliance. The day after is the first day after Netanyahu and Sinwar, despite all the differences and similarities between them.

Avraham Burg is a former Speaker of the Knesset and the Chairman of the Jewish Agency.