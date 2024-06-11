Hamas statement of support for UN ceasefire resolution a 'hopeful sign,' Blinken says

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday a Hamas statement of support for a UN resolution backing a proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza was a 'hopeful sign,' while word coming from the Palestinian terrorist group's leadership in Gaza is what counts.

Conversations on plans for Gaza following the ceasefire would continue on Tuesday afternoon and in the next couple of days, Blinken said. "It's imperative that we have these plans."

Blinken also said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his commitment to the current ceasefire proposal during a meeting between the two on Monday night. He added that the burden is on Hamas to move forward with the deal or not.

Hamas responds to UNSC resolution

Hamas accepted the UN Security Council ceasefire resolution and is ready to negotiate over the details, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that it was up to Washington to ensure that Israel abides by it.

Hamas accepted the UN Security Council resolution in regard to the ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli troops, and swap of hostages for detainees held by Israel, he said. Family members, friends, and supporters o the hostages being held captive in Gaza march on the outskirts of Tel Aviv on their way to Jerusalem on November 15. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

"The US administration is facing a real test to carry out its commitments in compelling the occupation to immediately end the war in an implementation of the UN Security Council resolution," Abu Zuhri said.