Human rights groups push for UK to ban weapon sales to Israel

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have been allowed by a UK court to intervene in a legal challenge which seeks to prevent the UK’s transfer of weapons to Israel, HRW said on their website on Thursday.

The legal challenge was first brought to the courts by Al-Haq and the Global Legal Action Network.

Accusations against Israel

Yasmine Ahmed, UK Director of Human Rights Watch, said “We welcome the Court’s decision to allow Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International to intervene in this critical case.

“In the face of Israel’s ongoing crimes in Gaza, the UK Government presents the farcical argument that it is lawful to continue sending arms to Israel on that basis that Israel is committed to complying with international law. Our evidence shows the exact opposite.

“Time and again, Israel’s official statements, policies and practice are in direct contradiction with international law and the results are clear to see: children in Gaza are dying of starvation and starvation-related illnesses. It is critical that the Government’s justification for arming Israel is properly scrutinized by the UK Courts. Eilat LOTAR Unit, operating under the Nahal Brigade Combat Team, in the Rafah area, June 7, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“The law is very clear, arms should be suspended when there is a clear risk that arms and military equipment might be used to facilitate or commit serious violations of international law. As Israel continues to carry out widespread serious violations, including war crimes, the UK should immediately suspend arms licenses to avoid breaching its own laws and being complicit in these grave abuses.”

The group added that while they welcome the court’s decision, “We shouldn’t have to drag ministers in front of judges to have them comply with their own laws.”