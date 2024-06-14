Father of rescued hostage Noa Argamani: ‘Don’t believe Hamas wants deal’

Yaakov Argamani, the father of rescued hostage Noa Argamani revealed he “knew” his daughter would return, despite believing Hamas does not want a deal, according to footage shown on N12’s report on Friday night.

During a meal held at the Chabad House in Tel Aviv, Yaakov Argamani said, "Deep inside, I knew Noa was coming back," followed by, "People always asked me what was happening, I said it's okay, it's a matter of a little time."

He recounted the moment when he learned that his daughter had been rescued from captivity in Gaza by Hamas, "It was such a powerful moment. When I received the message, I hit myself several times. I asked whether it was real. I thought I was about to wake up from a dream. Before they informed me, I made a wish that Noa would return, that her mother would see her at least one more time."

Intelligence led to rescue

IDF footage of former Gaza hostage Noa Argamani being evacuated in a Black Hawk helicopter. June 8, 2024. (credit: SCREENSHOT/IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"People always asked me where I got the strength from, how I managed on two such difficult fronts. I don't believe Hamas wants to make any deal, but we'll leave that to our politicians. I always came to the synagogue and said, it will be alright with God's help,” Argamani further shared.

The British newspaper The Jewish Chronicle revealed new information in a Thursday morning report concerning the hostage rescue operation. According to the report, Israel received information about the location of the four hostages in the heart of Nuseirat as early as May, and from that day forward, Israeli intelligence focused on the area to pinpoint their exact location.

Eventually, a team of undercover operatives roamed the market; Their task was to cross-reference information from interrogations of captured terrorists. Additionally, information was gathered through aerial surveillance and other technological means. After 19 days of intensive work, the combined units managed to gather precise information on the hostages' location.