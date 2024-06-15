WATCH: Israel Police publishes intense rescue of Noa Argamani under heavy fire

Israel Police has published a video of their elite Yamam unit rescuing hostage Noa Argamani from captivity.

Israeli forces operated under heavy fire as they broke into the houses where Argamani and the other hostages were staying.

"Noa, everything is fine, we're taking you home," one Israeli operative told Argamani after they rescued her. In the video, it appears that one of the operatives lifts her up on his back. "We are very excited that you are here and we are proud of you."

Yamam operatives rescue former hostage Noa Argamani from Hamas captivity in Nuseirat, Gaza. (ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The details of "Operation Arnon"

Noa Argamani was one of four hostages rescued in what came to be known as "Operation Arnon," conducted by Yamam, Shin Bet, and IDF operatives.

This is the second video released of the "Operation Arnon" rescue mission. The first, also published by Israel Police, shows elite Yamam operatives raiding an apartment building in Nuseirat and rescuing Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv.

Argamani's rescue took place separately from where the other three hostages were held, as she was captive in an apartment some 200 meters away.

The name "Operation Arnon" was named after Counterterrorism Unit commando Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, who was the only casualty in the operation. Zamora was buried at Mount Herzl.