'Our hearts shatter into pieces': Netanyahu, politicians mourn death of eight IDF soldiers

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid tribute to the eight soldiers killed in the explosion Saturday evening.

"Our hearts shatter into pieces at the enormity of this loss. The entire nation of Israel embraces the precious families in their time of deep sorrow. I strengthen our courageous fighters and commanders, who are dedicated to the sacred mission of defeating our enemies and bringing back our," he said.

"When the price is so heavy, we must remember what we are fighting for: we are fighting to ensure our existence and our future, we are fighting to bring back all our hostages," the prime minister continued.

He then spoke directly to the citizens of Israel. "Do not let anyone distract you from the simple and clear fact - despite the heavy and shocking price, we must adhere to the war goals: destroying the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas, bringing back all our hostages, ensuring that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel, and returning our residents safely to their homes - both in the north and in the south." Israeli forces are seen operating in the Gaza Strip on January 29, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

'A difficult Shabbat'

Israel Katz commented on the incident in a statement published to X, formerly Twitter, and said, "A difficult Shabbat. 8 of our best sons were killed in Rafah. Knowing the price, they bravely entered Gaza to complete the mission of destroying Hamas and freeing the hostages. They knew they might have to sacrifice their lives, but they did it so we could live in this country. I salute them and hug their families."

שבת קשה. 8 מטובי בנינו נהרגו ברפיח. כשהם יודעים את המחיר, הם נכנסו באומץ לב לעזה להשלים את המשימה להשמדת חמאס ושחרור החטופים. הם ידעו שיכול להיות שיאלצו להקריב את חייהם, אבל עשו זאת כדי שאנחנו נוכל לחיות בארץ הזו. אני מצדיע להם ומחבק את משפחותיהם — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) June 15, 2024

Opposition leader and Chairman of Yesh Atid Yair Lapid expressed his condolences also on X. "The heart breaks again and again. Condolences and a big hug to the families of the fighters who were killed today in Rafah. Our hearts are with you in your difficult time. May the memory of the warriors be blessed," Lapid said.

הלב נשבר שוב ושוב. תנחומים וחיבוק חזק למשפחות הלוחמים שנהרגו היום ברפיח. ליבנו איתכם, בשעתכם הקשה. יהי זכרם של הלוחמים ברוך — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) June 15, 2024

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also expressed his condolences. "A difficult and painful day upon learning of the tragic and sorrowful deaths of eight of our finest fighters in Rafah. I bow my head together with all the citizens of Israel and mourn the fall of our warriors," Ben Gvir said in a post on X.

יום קשה וכואב עם היוודע על מותם הטראגי והמצער ברפיח של שמונה לוחמים מטובי בנינו. מרכין ראש יחד עם כל אזרחי ישראל ומבכה על נפילתם של לוחמינו. שולח תנחומים ומחבק את משפחתו של ווסים מחמוד ושל שאר הגיבורים הקדושים ששמם טרם הותר לפרסום.אנו חייבים להמשיך בלחימה. למוטט את חמאס,… pic.twitter.com/OySglNOMMB — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) June 15, 2024

"I send condolences and embrace the family of Waseem Mahmoud and the families of the other holy heroes whose names have not yet been released," he added.

"We must continue the fight. To dismantle Hamas, bring back all our hostages, and assure their families and all the bereaved families that the deaths of their loved ones were not in vain," the national security minister concluded.

Capt. Wassem Mahmoud, 23, from Beit Jann, and seven other IDF soldiers were killed in an explosion of an armored vehicle in Rafah, the IDF announced on Saturday. The IDF is investigating the incident.