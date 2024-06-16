Is the Israel-Hamas war the war of Gog and Magog?

Amid the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict, many Religious leaders have been asking: Are we witnessing the biblical prophecy of the war of Gog and Magog? This ancient prediction from the Book of Ezekiel has captivated religious scholars and believers for centuries, forecasting a cataclysmic battle preceding the Messianic era. As the conflict in Israel intensifies, this question gains urgency and relevance.

Understanding Gog and Magog

The prophecy of Gog and Magog is found in the Book of Ezekiel (chapters 38-39), describing a future battle where a coalition of nations, led by Gog from the land of Magog, will rise against Israel. This event is said to precede the Messianic era, marking a climactic confrontation between good and evil. The prophecy details a catastrophic war followed by divine intervention, where God will decisively defeat the enemies of Israel, leading to a period of peace and recognition of God's sovereignty.

Many Jewish rabbis have been discussing this issue since October 7. Rabbi Yosef Tzvi Rimon, an influential Jewish educator, and scholar known for his profound insights into Jewish law and eschatology, has provided a detailed interpretation of the recent conflict through the lens of the Gog and Magog prophecy. Rimon noted that the recent escalation coinciding with the Jewish holidays, particularly Sukkot, is significant.

He pointed out that traditionally, the war of Gog and Magog is expected to begin around this time. He explained in October, “The future redemption, which began to sparkle in the month of Nissan, will be completed in the month of Tishrei on Hoshana Rabbah during the war of Gog and Magog.”

Rimon further highlighted the symbolic importance of the holiday readings, which include passages from Ezekiel that discuss the Gog and Magog wars, reinforcing the connection between these events and the prophecy. Israeli tanks and military vehicles take position near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 13, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA)

Rabbi Eliyahu Amar, a well-known lecturer on Jewish eschatology and end-time prophecies, elaborated on the nature of the Gog and Magog War, describing it as a global conflict with profound spiritual implications. He also emphasized during October, “This will be a process towards the coming of the Messiah, where God will come and reveal His kingdom over Israel.”

Rabbi Pinchas Winston, a prolific writer and speaker on Jewish end-time prophecies and the coming of the Messiah, highlighted the unprecedented nature of the recent Hamas attack, suggesting it could be a sign of the Gog and Magog prophecy. He remarked, “The world is polarized like never before on every issue, divided essentially between the forces of good and the forces of evil. That is what the War of Gog and Magog is supposed to do; have people self-identify whether they are for God or against God."

Christian evangelical views

John Hagee, a leading Christian Zionist pastor and founder of Christians United for Israel, known for his strong support of Israel, has often linked Middle Eastern conflicts to the prophecy of Gog and Magog. He recently suggested that the current conflict might be part of God's plan as described in the Bible. Hagee stated, “For many ‘Christian Zionists,’ their support for Israel is rooted in its role in the supposed end times: Jesus’ return to Earth, a bloody final battle at Armageddon, and Jesus ruling the world from the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.”

Joel Rosenberg, an end-times author, and editor-in-chief of All Israel News, known for his analyses of Middle Eastern politics and biblical prophecies, speculated that we might be in the early stages of the Gog and Magog war. During November, he outlined scenarios where Israel's recent military actions could either lead to a period of peace or signal the beginning of this prophesied war. Rosenberg commented, “Scenario two is that we are in the early stages of Gog and Magog. I'm not saying that we are because things that aren't in the text are happening right now.”

Laurie Cardoza-Moore, founder of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations, a Christian organization advocating for Israel, echoed these sentiments, suggesting that the events could be seen as part of the broader prophetic narrative described in the Book of Ezekiel. Her interpretations align with a segment of evangelical Christians who view current events as fulfillment of biblical prophecies. Cardoza-Moore emphasized the emotional impact of recent events, saying, “When you meet the people, and you hear the stories—that’s what changes people’s hearts.”

The debate over whether the current conflict in Israel is the war of Gog and Magog reflects a blend of religious interpretation and contemporary analysis. For many Jewish and Christian spiritual leaders, these events resonate with ancient prophecies, providing a framework to understand the chaos and envision a hopeful future.