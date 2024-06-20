'We all understand there's no other choice': Nahal, Givati Brigade fighters discuss Rafah operation

Givati and Nahal Brigade soldiers have been engaged in combat in the area of Rafah for six weeks, destroying Hamas tunnels underground, eliminating terror cells, and capturing the weapons of terrorists. The IDF spokesperson's unit sat down with those participating in these operations.

"The Rafah Brigade had half a year to learn us," shared Major Adar, Operations Officer in the Givati Brigade. "They were prepared, but we arrived more prepared."

"In this area, there are tunnels, and we have ways to find them, identify Hamas operatives in them, and eliminate them," continued Major Bezalel, Deputy Commander of Battalion 931 in the Nahal Brigade.

"Additionally, the amounts of enemy weaponry we capture daily in the area are enormous. Weapons were hidden in almost every corner, and it's clear they were prepared and aimed to hurt us."

During the Nahal Brigade's raids on terrorist infrastructure, the IDF has also deployed drones for scanning suspicious locations and uncovering explosives, bomb vests, rockets, and rocket launchers. At the same time, the brigade's artillery has destroyed terrorist infrastructure, including sniper positions and launchers that fired RPGs at IDF forces and dismantled terrorist cells. IDF soldiers with seized weapons in Rafah, June 20, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The soldiers of the Givati Reconnaissance Unit's mission was to establish a security zone around the Philadelphi Axis, which cuts between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, and maintain operational control over it. "Of course, we are still very cautious and do not underestimate the situation," the operations officer clarified, "but the results on the ground speak for themselves, and we executed the mission swiftly and clearly."

"The IDF has worked extensively to enable a sterile work environment," emphasized Major Adar, "our ability to pin point specific terrorists, including efforts not to harm bystanders, is one of the most palpable aspects of fighting in Rafah."

Understanding the feeling of success

Amid all the chaos, the soldiers also find moments to digest the significance of a successful operation. "Every time we destroy a terror tunnel, you can see the fire burning in the [soldiers'] eyes and feel the satisfaction among the guys," Major Betzalel shared.

"The greatest satisfaction I've felt so far was during the last operation to rescue hostages, where we played a significant role in the shelling and providing cover," recalled Major Adar. "We were all on cloud nine, and I hope we'll have more opportunities like that."

"In the end, this is the 'money time,'" specified the major from the Nahal Brigade. "When the soldiers look at each other and see that they are together, that's what keeps them going."

His counterpart from Givati added, "We all understand there's no other choice, and this awareness always keeps us above water."

When asked what's next for them, they didn’t hesitate. They said they are ready to be wherever they’re needed and whenever. “Give me a coordinate, assign me a number," Major Adar said resolutely, "and I'll be there within three hours.”