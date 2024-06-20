IDF observer identified Hamas training exercises four days before Oct. 7 - report

Four days before the October 7 massacre, an IDF observer identified a significant Hamas training exercise near the Gaza border, a report from Kan News has revealed. The training included launching rockets and conducting raids on mock IDF tanks, which closely mirrored the events of October 7.

According to Kan News, the observer stationed at the Nahal Oz outpost identified the exercise at 9 a.m. and reported it orderly to her commanders. Despite the unusual and extensive nature of the exercise, it was categorized as "just another training" by security personnel.

Rocket launches and tank raids

Kan News reported, "The training, involving approximately 170 terrorists, was almost precisely executed on October 7, including both the rocket launches and the tank raids."

אימון פשיטה על טנקים ושיגור רקטות - ימים לפני 7 באוקטובר: דוח התצפיתניות מנחל עוז על האימונים החריגים של הנוח'בה בגבול - נחשף | הפרסום של @SuleimanMas1 ב-#חדשותהערב pic.twitter.com/40KKUWWsc4 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 20, 2024

The IDF spokesperson responded, "The IDF is investigating the events of October 7 and the preceding incidents. These investigations aim to learn and draw lessons for future combat. The investigations are ongoing, and findings will be presented transparently to the public once concluded."

A previous Kan News report highlighted that the IDF had detailed knowledge of Hamas's intentions weeks before the October 7 attack. This document, known to intelligence officials, outlined plans for a large-scale raid and abduction, but it was not acted upon, leading to significant casualties and hostages.