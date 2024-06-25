Hanegbi in subtle dig at Netanyahu: Israel must firmly back hostage deal

Israel must give its 100% support to the three-phase hostage deal which US President Joe Biden unveiled on May 31 because time is not on the side of the captives, National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi told the 21st Herzliya Conference on Monday.

“We need to stand firmly behind this, together with the whole world,” he said, adding that it begins the process of returning the remaining 120 hostages.

Hanegbi’s words were a subtle dig at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who on Sunday said he partially supported the deal and those in the government who have vocally opposed it, such as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Netanyahu then backtracked in the Knesset plenum, pledged his support to the deal, and admitted that it was actually an Israeli proposal.

'Time is working against the hostages'

Hanegbi said on Tuesday that “Time is working against the hostages,” adding that this is why the issue has to be prioritized adding that he was among those who are optimistic that an agreement was possible, even though almost a month has passed and Hamas has not accepted the deal. National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, last month (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

“I think that given the tremendous international pressure on Hamas today, there is a chance that it will do something,” Hanegbi said. He referenced the United Nations Security Council Resolution to back the deal, noting that even those countries that usually side with Hamas, supported the resolution or didn’t oppose it

That resolution was based on “the Israeli proposal for a deal that was adopted by Biden,” he said.

“There's tremendous pressure on Qatar. And it is placing also pressure on its side on the Hamas leadership in Qatar to accept this deal as it is,” Hanegbi said. It’s possible that both the regional and the international pressure could be effective, he added.

Hanegbi recalled that he had just returned from Washington, where he and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met last week with US officials, including US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“We had a very intimate conversation very much focused on the issue of hostages,” Hanegbi said.

“It’s our impression that the US's commitment to the deal is 100%,” Hanegbi said, adding that everyone actually heard how strongly Biden backed it, when he delivered a speech on it at the end of May.