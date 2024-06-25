Northern Israel is now the key to the country’s future - analysis

The next months in northern Israel will be crucial for Israel’s security. However, a trip to the north over several days this week reveals the challenges that Israel faces in the region.

I’ve been to northern Israel many times since the war with Hamas began on October 7. The north was always the second front in the war. It was the front Israel was attempting to prevent from heating up too month.

However, the north is now in focus because of Hezbollah’s escalation and also because of the recent fires that have swept northern Israel due to Hezbollah attacks.

In addition. it is clear that Israel is facing a need to solve this problem. Evacuating 80,000 people has become a serious challenge. It is not only a challenge for the communities involved, but also because of the policy decision. Israel wants to return the residents, but they won’t return until Hezbollah is removed from the border.

I drove to the north on Sunday early in the morning, reaching the areas near the Huleh valley as the sun rose over the valley. It was beautiful. The farms were green and what once had been the swamps of the Huleh in the 19th century, were now criss-crossed with fields. Hezbollah often attacks some of these areas, either using unguided rockets, or precision drones. Smoke rises as flames burn, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Dishon, near Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, June 4, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

The road to Kiryat Shmona has become relatively deserted, with just some local traffic that is of necessity. The road could be hit with rockets or falling shrapnel from interceptions. In fact when I was there, at a coffee shop, there were Iron Dome interceptions overhead. The reports said that a Hezbollah threat to Ramot Naftali had caused the alarms and interceptors to be fired.

Visiting Kiryat Shmona

Over the next day I visited both Kiryat Shmona and other communities in the Huleh valley and the upper Galilee. Hezbollah continued its attacks, injuring two members of a security team in Metulla. The presence of local security teams is clear here, and many of the men, who are in the reserves and wear their green army uniforms, make up the main element of people moving around and stopping for coffee. This shows how much of the north has been transformed into a war zone.

The feeling is not of constant war, but that war is on the horizon, or lurking. People are ready, but they have also been doing this for eight months and they would like an off-ramp.

The belief among those I spoke to was that war would likely take place, but at the same time they assume it will be very destructive. In fact the constant warnings to media about how the electric grid could be damaged have caused the kind of concern that leads to a sense that war is coming.

The same reports about concerns about the electric grid also lead to people acquiring generators. Then the government says they don’t need generators. This is the kind of cycle people are living under, of threats, of rumors and then an attempt to downplay the concerns. Each week brings new escalation and then days of quiet, and then new escalation. People who run holiday cottages and tourism in the north are forced to close their businesses.

Those outside the evacuated zone have places for rent but they warn people that “in case of a war,” the place will be closed. This routine has become a kind of short term norm, like the various strange norms during Covid. However, everyone assumes this can’t go on forever. The shadow of October 7 also looms large in places I drove and people I spoke to. There is a sense that the October 7 attack was a kind of prelude to worse attacks in the north.

This may not be accurate. The kind of attacks Hezbollah has been doing showcase Hezbollah’s capabilities to carry out precision attacks across the Galilee.

One refrain I often heard from people is they would prefer Israel’s leaders and officials talk less and do more. It conjures up the scene in The Good, The Bad and the Ugly, “when you have to shoot, shoot, don’t talk.”

There has been a lot of rhetoric about the coming war in the north. I’ve heard this refrain for months. Every time I drive to the north I am surprised by the relative quiet, but also shocked by the sense that so many lives in the north have been disrupted without any real plan for the future. If Hezbollah withdraws from the border it will return.

The international community has shown it cannot be relied on. Hezbollah is dug-in via tunnels and infrastructure near the border. If there is a war, Iran could also join in and it could become a regional war. All of these are possible outcomes. None of them are ideal.