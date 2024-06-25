Doha not pressing Hamas to leave Qatar, official says - exclusive

Qatar has not asked the Hamas leadership residing in its capital, Doha, to leave the country as a pressure tactic to force it to accept the three-phased hostage deal on the table, an official from that country told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

The official rejected media reports stating that there has been no request from Qatar “for Hamas to leave.” The National reported that in such a scenario, Hamas could relocate to Iraq, a step that would strengthen its ties to Iran. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh had met and spoken with representatives of both the Iraqi and Iranian governments.

Qatar and Egypt have been the main mediators for a deal to secure the release of the hostages, leading to an agreement in November that freed 105 of the captives. It is now pushing for a deal to free the remaining 120.

Qatar's leverage in the conflict

Hamas’s presence in Qatar has given it leverage to play the mediator role, as well as strengthening the terrorist group’s relationship with Doha. If Hamas were to relocate from Qatar, that exit would undermine Doha’s ability to play that role, which could be damaging at a time when Qatar believes that a deal is possible.

Qatar has been pressuring Hamas to make a deal but has not threatened it with exile.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday in Washington, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller addressed the possibility of Hamas’s relocation to Iraq.

“We’ve made clear that no country should carry out business as usual with Hamas since the horrific actions of October 7,” Miller said. “We would hope no country would provide a safe haven for Hamas.”