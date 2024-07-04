WATCH: IDF demolishes homes of two terrorists in West Bank responsible for shooting attack

IDF forces in the Za’atara area of the Etzion Brigade destroyed the homes of two terrorists overnight on Thursday, the IDF reported. The terrorists were Muhammad Zohara and Ka'atm Zohara.

The two, along with another terrorist, carried out the shooting attack on February 22, 2024, on Highway 1 near the az-Za'ayyem checkpoint, where Matan Elmaliach was murdered and several other Israeli civilians were injured.

In addition, IDF combat soldiers, Shin Bet, and Border Police arrested three wanted individuals overnight in the West Bank, including a suspect in Tulkarm accused of inciting terrorism, a suspect in the Adna area of the West Bank suspected of incitement to terrorism, and another suspect in the Kalkilya area.

Additionally, the forces seized equipment used for printing incitement materials for terrorist organizations in the Tulkarm area.

The apprehended suspects have been transferred for further interrogation by security forces. No casualties were reported among IDF soldiers. IDF soldiers destroying the houses of terrorists who conducted a shooting attack on Highway 1 earlier in the year, July 4, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Thousands of arrests since beginning of war

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, approximately 4,150 wanted individuals have been arrested in various locations in the West Bank, 1,750 of them affiliated with Hamas.