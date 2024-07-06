WATCH: IDF bodycam, drone footage reveals Hamas tunnels in civilian buildings in Rafah

Tunnel shafts were also revealed to store weapons and explosives underneath residential areas.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Nahal Brigade soldiers operating in Rafah, Gaza Strip, July 6 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
Nahal Brigade soldiers operating in Rafah, Gaza Strip, July 6 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Soldiers of the Nahal Brigade operated in the Rafah area under the command of Division 162 and located weapons and other terrorist infrastructure, the IDF announced Saturday. 

The soldiers carried out searches in living spaces used by terrorists for combat purposes and located operational tunnel shafts in residential buildings.

In one of the scans, Nahal soldiers located and destroyed an underground warehouse where weapons, explosives, cartridges, and rockets intended for launch were found.

Nahal Brigade soldiers operating in Rafah, Gaza Strip, July 6 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Nahal Brigade soldiers operating in Rafah, Gaza Strip, July 6 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

During the activity in the last few days, the brigade's fire complex destroyed the trapped building where the late soldier Sergeant Uri Yitzhak Hadad fell.



Related Tags
Hamas
Terrorism
Rafah
Nahal Brigade
Israel-Hamas War