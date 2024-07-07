Suspect charged in weapons offense in Oct. 7 Nukhba killing case, two suspects released

Three Israelis were detained on the suspicion of killing a Nukhba terrorist on October 7, while not serving as IDF soldiers or in any operational capacity, Israeli media reported in recent days.

Saar Ophir was named as one of the former IDF soldiers accused of killing the Nukhba terrorist, and Roi Yifrach as another named defendant. The third suspect has yet to be named.

The case, which is being handled by the Israel Police and the Tel Aviv District Court, is under partial court-ordered gag order, with some details recently cleared for publication. Police and prosecution originally kept Ophir's identity under gag order to protect his privacy.

Court decisions referenced video footage showing the incident, which has yet to be released. The court referenced the video showing beatings, and the existence of the video was allegedly leaked to Israeli media last week. The public has yet to ascertain as to who filmed the video.

According to media reports, one of the suspects is held for looting weapons and other weapons offenses until the end of the legal proceedings, while the other two suspects were released, though under tight legal restrictions. The three had not been investigated for the crime to date.

On the morning of October 7, Ophir went to the area of the Gaza border communities with two friends after Hamas invaded southern Israel, where he is suspected of intentionally shooting and killing a Nukhba terrorist, Israeli media reported. Israeli soldiers walking next to the destruction caused by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, 2023, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, November 21, 2023. (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

The suspect denied the event and accusations against him and is being investigated for premeditated murder.

Suspect states he was assisting security forces in the area

Additionally, the suspect claimed that he was assisting Yamam fighters at the scene and prevented the abduction of bodies to the Gaza Strip.

In an interview with Ynet, Ophir said, "It is ridiculous. The people of Israel went to fight in the south - where the army did not reach."

Yonah Jeremy Bob, Alon Hachmon, and Avraham Bloch contributed to this report.