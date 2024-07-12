'A deal is surrender to Hamas': Hostage's father says annexation would pressure Sinwar

Tzvika Mor, father of Eitan Mor, who has been held by Hamas for 280 days, shared his feelings on the recent progress in the negotiations for a deal with Hamas in a conversation with Udi Segal and Anat Davidov on 103FM radio.

"Optimism for the deal depends on who you ask. If Hamas is optimistic, I understand that Hamas will get everything they want out of it," Mor began. "A deal where we don't get all the hostages at once endangers the vast majority of the hostages. That kind of deal would cost us our achievements in the war so far. Let's look into the eyes of all the grieving families who lost their loved ones in battle to prevent another October 7. Such a deal is not promising."

"Four months ago, we received the last sign of life from Eitan. I can't elaborate. Since we are dealing with a psychopath, maybe worse, and I know my son is at the bottom of the chain, and he won't be released, certainly not at the beginning. I can't agree to such a deal. Such a deal will bury my son in Gaza."

People walk past photographs of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv. June 25, 2024. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Israel continues to surrender to Hamas

Regarding a deal he would be willing to agree to, Mor said, "I say this reluctantly because a deal is a euphemism for surrendering to a terrorist organization. The State of Israel is once again surrendering to a terrorist organization, once again not standing by its red lines. If I knew that all the hostages would return at once and we would maintain control of the Philadelphi Corridor and Netzarim - which are the major achievements of the war - I could somewhat consider that deal. But it won't happen. How can we talk about a deal when we don't know the condition of our hostages? I demand that the State of Israel, as a regional power, find the price that even Sinwar is not willing to pay."

"If Sinwar knew that for every day he delays the return of the hostages, we take a kilometer from Gaza and annex it to the state, that could sway him. We all know that losing land is what matters to them, but no one dares to talk about it. If the State of Israel clearly states the pressure on Sinwar, I assume the nations of the world will respect us, and we will see the hostages return sooner."