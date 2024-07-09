On what would have been Jake Marlowe’s 27th birthday, on July 9, the Jewish community of Brighton and Hove joined together for a memorial ceremony in honour of the talented musician killed by Hamas during its October 7 attacks on southern Israel.

Marlowe was working security at the Supernova music festival when Hamas attacked. Now 9 months since his death, his parents are hosting a memorial for their murdered son.

Marlowe was originally from Britain but made aliyah after watching a convoy drive through Golders Green, an area of London with a large Jewish population while yelling “F**k the Jews. Rape their daughters” in 2021. This incident left Marlowe fearing for his safety in the United Kingdom in light of growing antisemitism - which has significantly increased since October 7.

The moments before and after Hamas terrorists murdered Marlowe

Marlowe’s parents, Michael and Lisa Marlowe, had spoken to their son at 6:20 AM on the morning that he was killed. Marlowe had recounted some of the sights he was seeing in the moments leading to his death, namely terrorists infiltrating on paragliders and commotion. After telling his parents he loved them and promising to call them later, Marlowe was never heard from again.

Michael Marlowe, fearful of what he had heard from his son, got straight onto a flight to Israel. It was only shortly later that he learnt of his son’s demise, terrorists had shot him nine times and his body had been found in the desert four days later. British Jewry mourns talented musician Jake Marlowe, killed by Hamas on Oct.7 (credit: Courtesy)

Michael identified the body of his son from the tattoos on his calves.

“I asked for Jake’s head and face to be uncovered so I could kiss him goodbye. To tell him we loved him. We would love him forever more. What I saw will be ever ingrained in the deepest darkest part of my soul. A vision I still see when I close my eyes and I will take that vision with me to my grave,” his father said.

Marlowe will be remembered as a talented musician, who enjoyed touring with one of the most successful bands in the hardcore genre - Desolated.

David Draiman at the memorial of Jake Marlowe.

David Draiman, lead singer of the band Disturbed, paid tribute to Jake via a video message played at the memorial service stating “I’ve been to the Nova site and talked to many of the families. Horror upon horror. My heart is with you. Stay strong. Am Yisrael Chai.”

Over 100 people attended the service, which saw people march to the beach and lay yellow ribbons for the hostages remaining in captivity. Stones with messages were left for Jake, with some reading “Rest peacefully,” “Jake lion of Israel,” and “You are us. We are you.”

The stones will be taken to Israel and placed at Marlowe’s memorial at the site of the massacre in the Nova festival where 360 young people were murdered. In total, over 1200 people were killed by Hamas on October 7 and over 250 more abducted - many still awaiting their release.