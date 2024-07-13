'Every day in Gaza was a living hell': Andrey Kozlov speaks as thousands rally for a hostage deal

As thousands rally in Tel Aviv and across the country in support of an immediate deal to bring back the hostages, Andrey Kozlov, who was rescued from Hamas captivity about a month ago in Operation Arnon, spoke publicly for the first time in Hostages Square, Saturday night.

“I want to share that every day in Gaza was a living hell; every day felt like it could be my last on earth,” Kozlov said. Andrey Kozlov was held in Gaza for 246 days.

“Watching the rallies at Kikar HaHatufim (Hostages Square), like the one we're at right now, is part of what gave me the strength to survive. Where 'Am Israel' come together with good people from around the world, demanding to bring all hostages back home now!” he declared.

He said that he is speaking at the rally because there is “nothing more important than getting a deal to bring everyone home.”

He continued on in his speech to thank Arnon Zmora, and the IDF soldiers and special forces who rescued him. "Arnon, may his memory be a blessing, sacrificed everything to save us and bring us back to our families."

He said in a message to Arnon’s family that he is “overwhelmed with gratitude” and that he doesn’t “have enough words to describe [his] feelings for him and his family.” He said that Arnon’s loss is a big loss for the people of Israel. “His greatness will always be with me,” Kozlov added.

“June 8 felt like a Hollywood movie, superheroes came to save us,” he began as he described the feeling of being rescued. He recalled that when the soldiers saw them, they said, “We saved you, Hayom Baerev Habayta.” When they said that, he recalled, he “could not hold back [his] tears.”

Regarding his time in captivity, Kozlov said, “I may look OK to you from the outside, but the pain weighs on me more than anyone can see, more than anyone can imagine.”

He then said he was one of the “lucky ones” since he was not held within a tunnel. “So if I endured harsh conditions and abuse, what about the remaining 120 hostages? What about them?”

Kozlov concluded his speech by discussing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother, Yoni Netanyahu, who partook in the Entebbe rescue operation 48 years ago, and was killed.

“I could see the resemblance between that operation and the one that saved Noa, Shlomi, Almog, and me,” Kozlov said.

He then called on Netanyahu to bring the remaining hostages held in Gaza back to Israel, asking him to sign a deal. “It’s time to bring them all back home now!” Kozlov concluded.

Speakers also included Sharon Kutz, sister of Aviv Kutz, who was murdered along with his wife Livnat and their three children in their home in Kfar Aza on October 7. In his speech, he criticized the government for not meeting with him and other families of those fallen on October 7, nor for taking responsibility for the attack. “On that black Saturday, the contract between the state and its residents was broken. That same government, which today continues to divide and incite, takes the trouble to denigrate and humiliate those who oppose its views—even when it comes to the families of victims and hostages. The government of destruction and malice that discriminates between one blood and another,” Kutz declared.

Other family members of those who were killed on October 7 and those who were taken hostage also criticized the government for abandoning them at the rally in Hostage Square, including Amit Soussana who was the subject of the New York Times interview in March. She was the first former hostage to say she was sexually assaulted in Hamas captivity publicly. She also called for a deal to bring the hostages home.

Thousands of demonstrators also gathered in Jerusalem, calling for a deal to release the hostages.

March in Jerusalem

Finishing a four-day march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, family members of hostages, joined by thousands of Israelis, gathered outside the Prime Minister's Jerusalem office Saturday night, calling for a hostage deal.

Many Israelis joined the march in its last leg, walking from Motza to the PM's office, and protest organizations bussed Israelis in to join the march and rally planned at its end from around the country.

"The prime minister has seen that we are not alone," said Einav Zangauker at Saturday's rally, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, who was one of the prominent family members leading the march. "He has seen that the family members of hostages are surrounded by the people of Israel who want a deal now!"

"A few days ago, I decided to walk to Jerusalem - a mother who just wants her son back. On the way, I met an incredible public."

"Apparently, I am not the only crazy one who understands that these are our most critical moments, that this is the most important fight, and that we deserve to get our families back now."

In addition to the two large rallies in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, hundreds of protesters gathered at locations around the country, also calling for a deal that would bring home the hostages.