The Jerusalem Post spoke to Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, parents of US-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who launched the “Week of Goodness” campaign on Monday, set to span from July 14 to July 21, which they created in the hope of bringing the hostages home through the merit of numerous good acts.

“We’ve been running around for 282 days, meeting leaders, influencers, and politicians. A week ago, we were sitting around and decided it was enough," Jon Polin told the Post on July 14 at the opening event in Jerusalem.

“We just need to do more good in the world, and bam, that was it.”

An act of kindness each day

The various acts of goodness include donating a Sefer Torah, religious study, communal singing, volunteer opportunities, and separating challah (Hafrashat challah).

On Monday, the initiative will conduct a worldwide study, where people can sign up to complete the Jewish Bible in 24 hours. Participants can also sign up online to dedicate 15 minutes of reading and learning to honor the hostages. Jon Polin says a prayer for the safe return of the hostages at the initial event on July 14 in Jerusalem (credit: Courtesy of Rebecca Szlechter)

Volunteering

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the campaign encourages participants to volunteer. The website offers various volunteer opportunities, such as cleaning up littered areas, transporting farmer's crops, and volunteering at a soup kitchen or homeless shelter.

On Thursday, the Polin family is commissioning the writing of a new Torah. The family invites participants to dedicate the new scroll with song and prayer. The procession will begin at 8:00 PM at the Bnei Akiva Baka branch on Yehuda Street 37, in Jerusalem, and end at the Baka Community Center on Issachar Street 3, in Jerusalem. Also on Thursday, the initiative plans to collect and donate 120 challahs in honor of the 120 hostages.

Shabbat to conclude the Week of Goodness

On Friday, to close out the Week of Goodness, the campaign will host Kabbalat Shabbat at the Family Forum tent in Jerusalem and Friday night services on Azza/Balfour.

“The big thing is really from the people, the people here and the people all over the world who are sending us that strength," said Jon Polin. "It’s really become a global effort.”