Netanyahu: 'Hostages are suffering but they are alive'

Several officials present Tuesday night at the cabinet meeting reported on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “slip of the tongue,” as they termed it, when he started talking about the pressure on him regarding the hostage deal.

"They are pressuring me instead of pressuring Hamas. And it is they, the leaders of Hamas, who should be under pressure. They are indeed under pressure because they have become a target and are being killed [he said, referring to Deif's elimination and that of others]. Our hostages are suffering in the tunnels, but according to the information we have, they are alive," he said.

According to the officials who participated in the meeting, they felt "discomfort” regarding the claim. Netanyahu probably also shared this feeling because he continued to speak on the same topic and was trying to correct himself. He emphasized several times that it is essential to release the hostages as soon as possible.

Following the comments, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum stated, "We demand an immediate clarification regarding his published statement from the prime minister.

"The prime minister's statement outrages the families of the hostages; it is false on a factual level and an abandonment on a practical level. Unfortunately, the facts speak for themselves, and hostages have already been murdered in captivity."

The statement added, "We have no way of knowing whether, at this very moment, additional hostages are not being murdered. The negotiations for the release of the hostages are in the final stages and in the critical days leading up to the signing of a deal. It would be appropriate for the entire Israeli government, headed by the prime minister, to do everything in its power to bring about the signing of the deal as soon as possible instead of putting a spoke in its wheel.”

Lapid slams Netanyahu

During the 40 signatures debate that took place on Wednesday in the Knesset, opposition leader Yair Lapid turned to Netanyahu after his speech and said: "You said the word 'pressure' 7,000 times. Mr. Prime Minister, your wife, with whom I have always been on good terms, as an M.A. in psychology. I suggest you ask her what could make a person come up here and repeatedly say the word 'pressure.’”

On Tuesday, the families of the five female IDF observers who were kidnapped from the Nahal Oz base and are being held captive by Hamas held a press conference during which they demanded to meet with Netanyahu in order for him to sign a hostage deal before his trip to the United States.

Shlomi, Agam Berger's father, said: "The commander should be here, lead, influence, and make sure the deal. All the children, siblings, and parents are finally returning home. First, close a deal - then travel and return safely. This is not the time for travel. We ask that you meet with us immediately before your trip to make sure the deal is closed."