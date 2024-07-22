Former Houthi official speaks to Israeli source, says it was a 'mistake to attack Israel'

A former Houthi official told Israel Hayom in their exclusive report Sunday that the Yemeni group's terrorist attacks against Israel "was a grave mistake."

The former official tells the Israeli source that "it would have been possible to support the Palestinians financially, with a media campaign or with humanitarian aid like other Arab countries. On the other hand, the Houthis' pursuit of a direct confrontation with Israel is a step that endangers the civilian population in the country, which is already suffering from a humanitarian crisis."

The official further explained to Israel Hayom that "the Houthis use tens of millions of Yemenis as human shields when they send a rocket and kill an Israeli civilian. They will cause the ports to go bankrupt. Israel is not like Britain and the USA, which attack (only) military targets" - implying that Israel deliberately strike civilian targets. "The conflict is between Israel and the Palestinians, we do not have a direct conflict with Israel."

No defense system available to them

The former official also admits that the pro-Iranian terrorist group doesn't even have an air defense system capable of protecting their country.

"They are sending these rockets when they are unable to shoot down even one Israeli plane," he continued and expressed fear that Israel might impose a naval and air blockade on Yemen - and the civilian population will pay the price. Protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, rally to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen July 5, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

The Israeli strikes on the Houthis on Hodeidah, which was the day before the Israel Hayom report came out, in response to the Houthi drone strike in Tel Aviv, took two hours and 50 minutes for the IDF F-15s, F-35s, and other fighter jets, which carried out around 10 airstrikes.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.