'Nine months with no light': Hostage Alexander Dancyg killed in Hamas captivity

The IDF announced Monday the death of 76-year-old Alexander Dancyg in Hamas captivity.

Dancyg, taken hostage from his home in Kibbutz Nir-Oz, was an educator and historian who worked at Yad Vashem for nearly 30 years. He was also an advocate of Polish-Jewish dialogue, led many groups to Poland, and facilitated dialogue between Polish and Israeli youth.

Dancyg's friend and former student, Coordinator in the International Institute for Holocaust Education at Yad Vashem Naama Egozi, said he gave his students an appetite for the Polish narrative and for understanding their experience of the Holocaust, calling it one of his most unique contributions.

Dancyg used to say that he was 100% Polish and 100% Israeli, added Egozi, saying that Dancyg, who helped found a Kibbutz on Israel's border and fought in Israel's wars, was an Israeli through and through.

"He was a true intellectual," said Egozi, saying that he had extensive knowledge and knew a great deal about sports and geography while also being a man of art and poetry.

"Alex was a special mentor," she said, describing an exacting teacher with high standards, who, on the other hand, had "something soft about him." Alexander Dancyg and Yagev Buchshtav. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum, iparno from Getty Images via Canva)

"He had a ton of patience to teach and correct and repeat himself."

Dancyg taught her to ask questions and insisted that his students study and get their facts straight, Egozi added.

He was a proud member of the Zionist Youth movement Hashomer Hatzair, said his friend Orit Margaliot in late October. "He is a passionate individual, with a deep love for the land, nature, literature, and life itself," she described.

Dancyg's 76th birthday was Sunday, one day before his death was announced, and his son wrote a tribute to him on Instagram, marking the day.

"My dear and beloved father. Today, you are 76 years old, two months have passed, and you have exceeded the age of the country," he wrote.

Nine months with no light

"It’s been over nine months already and no light," he added. "In a few days the Olympics begin, who if not you will talk about sports that only you know? How will it be without hearing your commentary…"

"On this day I want to ask you for forgiveness, I’m sorry that you’re still there and we couldn’t get you back. I’m doing everything, everything and I won’t stop for a moment!"

In March, Dancyg was announced as the honoree of the Jan Karski Eagle Award for 2024. The award is presented to people who have distinguished themselves by defending human rights, speaking out against aggression, and promoting the integrity of ethnic and religious groups and sovereign nations.

He also received the National Education Commission award - the highest honor from the Polish Education Ministry.

"Today, we deeply grieve the loss of our cherished and esteemed colleague, Alex Dancyg," expressed Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan. "Just yesterday, we marked Alex's 76th birthday, filled with the hope that he would soon return to us alive and well. Alex's essence embodied both in spirit and substance, his love for the land and thirst for knowledge. His vast library at his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz reflected his deep connection between his cherished Israeli and Jewish identity as well as to his Polish birthplace. Alex successfully integrated these perspectives into his teaching of the events of World War II in general, and of the Holocaust in particular. The news of his tragic death strengthens our commitment to ensure that Alex's legacy and the stories he passionately preserved are never forgotten."

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Alex’s family, including his beloved elder sister, four children and many grandchildren," concluded Dayan.

Greer Fay Cashman contributed to this report.