Survivor shares testimony of rape during Hamas' 'Nova' party massacre - report

Nine and a half months after surviving the Hamas massacre at the "Nova" party, Survivor 'D shared details of his rape at the hands of Hamas Nukhba terrorists for the first time in a Tuesday evening report by N12.

"It's a very difficult moment," said D. "Weakness throughout the body. It's as if your blood is permissible. They were in a crazy state of ecstasy, celebrating, laughing with their guns, with their knives. You kind of disconnect from the situation, but on the other hand, you experience it very strongly. It's very hard."

On the morning of October 7, D escaped alone from the terrorists until he was caught. "These were Nukhba terrorists, really pinning you to the floor," he recalled. "You try to resist, and they take off your clothes, laugh at you, humiliate you, spit on you, touch your body parts, and rape you."

D continued to describe the difficult moments: "There's a circle, they're laughing, and you don't know what to do at that moment, whether to resist or let it pass, how to deal with the situation. It was a very brutal rape. At some point, more people arrived and called them, so they had to stop."

This is the first time a survivor of the massacre has openly discussed his sexual assault by terrorists.

Joining the ranks of survivor testimonies

Although it joins other testimonies of people who heard sounds and saw sights, the victims themselves were murdered. Miraculously, D managed to escape with the help of soldiers who rescued him. But his mind is still there.

"You have conversations with people, and suddenly, everything surfaces."

D spoke about his struggle since then. "It's not easy. At first, I shut down a lot; I was less active," he said. "There's a desire for obsessive cleanliness, lots of showers, to wash off this energy and everything that happened. You have conversations with people, and suddenly everything surfaces."

At the beginning of the year, D filed a massive lawsuit against the state for half a billion shekels along with dozens of other survivors. In the lawsuit, they claim they still feel abandoned today. "A large part of them can't return to work, to life," said lawyers Gilad and Anat Ginzburg, who represent the "Nova" survivors.

D's testimony was also given to the unit investigating the terrorists' sexual crimes after he filed a complaint with Lahav 433.

His testimony will be thoroughly discussed in court, where the "Nova" survivors will tell their personal horror stories, demanding support from a state that abandoned them once on October 7.