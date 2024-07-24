Majority of Israelis want hostage deal over defeat of Hamas - poll

Just 21% of Israelis supported prioritizing toppling Hamas over bringing the hostages home, when asked what Israel's government should do now.

By EVE YOUNG
Demonstrators protest for the release of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, July 17, 2024. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Public support for prioritizing a hostage deal over destroying Hamas climbed to 72% in July after being at 67% in June and 46% in May, the Hostage Family Forum announced Wednesday, citing a survey from Midgam Research and Consulting.

In June, 27% of Israelis supported toppling Hamas as the government's first priority.

"We remind the prime minister that bringing home the hostages is a moral, security, national imperative of the first order," the forum said.

"We call on him to open his speech to congress with the simple words 'there is a deal,'" the forum said Wednesday, just before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's scheduled speech to the US congress. 

Israeli soldiers operate during a ground operation in the southern Gaza Strip, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, July 3, 2024. (credit: Ohad Zwigenberg/Pool via REUTERS)
Israeli soldiers operate during a ground operation in the southern Gaza Strip, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, July 3, 2024. (credit: Ohad Zwigenberg/Pool via REUTERS)

Views on PM, hostage deal

In May, over half (51%) of center-right and right-wing voters support the signing of a deal to release the hostages being held by Hamas, even at the risk of disbanding the coalition and going to elections, according to a poll published by the Berl Katznelson Foundation and Midgam Research and Consulting.

The same poll from May found that 57% of Israelis believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's conduct is delaying efforts to reach a hostage deal, with 38% of center-right and right-wing voters holding the same view. In contrast, another 38% of center-right and right-wing voters believe that Netanyahu's conduct is helping, not harming, efforts to reach a hostage deal.



