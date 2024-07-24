Majority of Israelis want hostage deal over defeat of Hamas - poll

Public support for prioritizing a hostage deal over destroying Hamas climbed to 72% in July after being at 67% in June and 46% in May, the Hostage Family Forum announced Wednesday, citing a survey from Midgam Research and Consulting.

In July, just 21% of Israelis supported prioritizing toppling Hamas over bringing the hostages home, when asked what Israel's government should do now.

In June, 27% of Israelis supported toppling Hamas as the government's first priority.

"We remind the prime minister that bringing home the hostages is a moral, security, national imperative of the first order," the forum said.

"We call on him to open his speech to congress with the simple words 'there is a deal,'" the forum said Wednesday, just before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's scheduled speech to the US congress. Israeli soldiers operate during a ground operation in the southern Gaza Strip, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, July 3, 2024. (credit: Ohad Zwigenberg/Pool via REUTERS)

Views on PM, hostage deal

In May, over half (51%) of center-right and right-wing voters support the signing of a deal to release the hostages being held by Hamas, even at the risk of disbanding the coalition and going to elections, according to a poll published by the Berl Katznelson Foundation and Midgam Research and Consulting.

The same poll from May found that 57% of Israelis believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's conduct is delaying efforts to reach a hostage deal, with 38% of center-right and right-wing voters holding the same view. In contrast, another 38% of center-right and right-wing voters believe that Netanyahu's conduct is helping, not harming, efforts to reach a hostage deal.