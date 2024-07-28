Majdal Shams attack: Protest orgs call for increased military action in North

Following the Saturday Hezbollah attack that killed 12 children in Majdal Shams, the Fighting for the North Forum criticized the IDF's "disconnect" from the situation in Israel's north and the lack of military action in the area in a letter sent to the IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari.

"We were shocked to hear [Hagari's] statement [on the attack on Majdal Shams] last night that no one expected a strike like this, which shows a total disconnect from understanding the difficult situation we have been in for 10 months," said the forum, which is an organization of evacuees from and residents of the North.

"For 10 months, we have been hearing the same whitewashed words about forceful, focused attacks in Gaza and Lebanon. It is not enough!" they added.

The forum called on the IDF to make a widespread military response. "This is the time to go out with a reaction that will end in a demilitarized strip in the North and save us from the next massacre that is waiting around the coroner."

The Valor Forum, a forum of 150 bereaved families whose loved ones have fallen in the Israel-Hamas war and who support increased military action on Israel's fronts, also called on the political and security echelons to "change the security situation in the north and the south." A Valor Forum event, comprised of families of fallen soldiers. (credit: Valor Forum)

Sharing grief with Druze community

In a letter sent to the Druze community, the Valor forum expressed its sympathies, saying they shared in their grief.

"It cannot be that children in Israel, in the Gaza Envelope or the north, cannot play in a playground outside of their home because they fear for their lives."

"We send you strength and hope that you know no more grief. Israel must win, in the north and south, for the fallen and for the living."