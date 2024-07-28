Since war outbreak, 860 civilians killed in Israel, including 53 children - NII

The National Insurance Institute (NII) held a situational assessment Sunday morning to prepare to support the bereaved families of the 12 children killed by Hezbollah's attack on Majdal Shams on Saturday, the institute said.

The NII is charged with caring for civilians harmed in terrorist attacks and accompanying them from the moment of the event, it added. Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, some 860 civilians have been killed, 53 of them children, the NII reported Sunday.

Social workers provide support in Majdal Shams

The Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry fortified the social worker department in Majdal Shams to enable it to better care for the families of the children, the ministry said Sunday.

Following Saturday evening, the ministry has been in touch with welfare officials in Majdal Shams and Ein Qiniyye, they added. The aftermath of a Hezbollah attack in the druze village of Majdal Shams, northern Israel, July 28, 2024 (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

After finding out about the attack, “we have helped them make order in the chaos that was created,” said Shlomo Cohen, the director of the northern region at the Welfare Ministry. “At first, there were a number of missing people. The social workers helped connect the existing information and helped the families locate their loved ones in hospitals.

Darcie Grunblatt contributed to this report.