Biden changes tone with Netanyahu in hostage deal negotiations, Gallant and Halevi join in

A conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden that took place this week saw the Israeli leader telling Biden, "We are making progress with the negotiations; send a delegation," Channel 12 revealed on Saturday.

Biden's blunt reply was: "Stop bullshitting me."

In addition to the tense exchange between Netanyahu and US officials, new information has surfaced about Netanyahu's discussions with Israeli security leaders. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi told Netanyahu, "There are conditions for the deal. I believe it is right to enter negotiations and achieve the best possible outcome.

"We will continue to pressure Hamas until then, and after we secure a deal, we can turn our attention to the north. Regarding the Philadelphi corridor, I do not suggest making it an obstacle or something that prevents us from bringing 30 people back home in the first stage, half of whom are women."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant joined the discussion, stating, "For all moral and strategic reasons, I think we should see the deal as an opportunity. There will be no deal under the conditions you set, and you know it. There is no security reason to delay the deal. Since we are speaking honestly, I will tell you that your considerations are not in the best interest of the matter." PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu meets with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, last week. The loss of appetite for victory that has taken over the thinking of the West is both dangerous and immoral, the writer argues. (credit: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

Sources familiar with the hostage deal negotiations told Channel 12, "This is a protocol trip, a waste of time. Netanyahu's current positions will not lead to real progress."

Delegation returns from Cairo

The Israeli hostage negotiation team arrived and returned from Cairo on Saturday, and updated that no significant progress was made in the deal, Israeli media reported on Saturday, citing sources close to the matter.

According to the reports, the talks on Saturday focused on the issue of control over the Philadelphi corridor.