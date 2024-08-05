'Indescribable': Family members speak as Ariel Bibas turns five in Hamas captivity

Ariel Bibas, one of the two children of Shiri and Yarden Bibas, turned five on Monday in Gaza, where he has been held in Hamas captivity alongside his family for 304 days. For his birthday, Bibas's grandmother wrote a letter to him that was published in the Daily Mail, while another family member spoke to 103FM.

"My dear Luli," Pnina Bibas, the paternal grandmother of the Bibas children, wrote, "Happy birthday to my first grandchild."

"Over nine months have passed since you were taken from us by bad people. Nine months of tears, prayers, and unwavering hope. The world around us continues to turn, but time seems to have frozen without you. You've grown a year older, but there's no celebration."

She wrote of the grief she felt at his absence and also spoke of the loss of his maternal grandparents, who were killed in their Kibbutz on October 7.

The maternal grandparents of the Bibas children, Yossi and Margit Silberman, were killed, their house was torched, and their dog was beheaded.

"We're also in the shadow of a terrible loss. Grandpa Yossi and Grandma Margit are no longer with us, and how will you react when you learn this news?" Kfir and Ariel Bibas, whoa re both still in Hamas captivity. (credit: The Bibas family)

Pnina added that she never stops hoping and dreams of the moment the family will be reunited.

"When I read a story to your cousin Toto, my eyes search for you. As if looking hard enough would find you sitting beside her, listening intently and smiling your shy, sweet smile. My heart skips a beat every time I remember how much you're missed."

"Luli, know that you are loved, that we think of you every moment. And one day, we'll celebrate all the birthdays we've missed, together."

The family's suffering on Oct. 7

Before October 7, Pnina lived in Kibbutz Tze'elim, near Ariel's Kibbutz of Nir Oz in southern Israel. However she has since moved to the North, the Daily Mail noted.

In November, Yarden Bibas was told by Hamas that his two sons and wife had been killed, as shown in a video published by the terrorist organization. No proof was given to corroborate the claim.

On their social media, the family posted about the event to celebrate Ariel's 5th birthday.

"Schedule: 17:00 Gathering at the Hostage Square. 17:30 A short walk from Habima Square to the Hostage Square. 18:00 Event to mark Ariel's birthday at Hostage Square," the family wrote.

Pnina asked that those who cannot attend light a candle at 5 p.m. and make a wish for Ariel and the other hostages. For kids attending, there will be a Batman theme, as, according to his grandmother, Ariel loves Batman.

The Jewish community in Philadelphia marked Ariel Bibas's birthday with a Batman-themed event.

The Jewish community in Philadelphia marked Ariel Bibas's 5th birthday with a Batman-themed event. Highlights included Batman crafts, costumes, large photos of Ariel, and signs calling for the return of the hostages.#BringThemAllHome pic.twitter.com/xRGsFdsJgB — Adam Albilya - אדם אלביליה (@AdamAlbilya) August 5, 2024

Family member: 'I'm lost for words'

Yifat Zeiler, Shiri Bibas's cousin, told Radio 103FM that she had run out of words.

"It's been a very emotionally intense week, the anxiety about the upcoming Iranian attack and the 300-day anniversary and now Ariel's birthday. All together, it's indescribable," Yifat continued.

"The Bibas family has become a symbol of the war, but for us, they are just family, and we miss them so much. We did not believe that we would be here 300 days on, that so much time would pass, and they would not be here."

Walla reported that Yifat, along with family and hostage families, will attend the event at Hostage Square to mark Ariel's birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bring Bibas Back (@bring.bibas.back)

"In our family, we are used to celebrating birthdays. Although it requires physical and mental strength from us to go to an event, we know from the rescued hostages that the hostages still in Gaza sometimes see clips on television. If Yarden or Shiri see the whole family and all the people who come to support them, I hope it will give them hope," she continued.

Shiri also told 103FM that she wanted to use the event to prevent the normalization of the hostage situation, adding that as life has moved on for many Israelis since October 7, the public has become accustomed to the fact that many hostages are still in Gaza.

"We also hope that this event will make the ministers and MKs listen to the public. After 10 months of war, there is no debate on the issue of the hostages - we are losing them. Maybe yesterday was the final day for one of the hostages because they couldn't take it anymore, or they were murdered. We will not give up, and we will make their voices heard because they can't."