A ceasefire deal: What would be the Israeli demands in it? - KAN

The Israeli demands for the pending talks on a ceasefire deal for the release of the hostages in the Gaza Strip were revealed Friday on KAN 11.

According to the report, Israel demands to still have control of the Philadelphi Corridor and a guarantee that Hamas will not engage in activity near the Rafah crossing. Additionally, part of the ceasefire deal will prohibit the passage of armed Hamas terrorists to the north of the Gaza Strip.

Israel also demands to maximize the release of the number of hostages still alive in the deal. In return, Hamas demands that prisoners with "blood on their hands" in Israel will also be released, the report said. These prisoners would be deported out of the Gaza Strip.

Official says both Netanyahu and Sinwar are the main problems

The official involved in the negotiations for the release of the hostages defined the continuation of the expected talks as "the summit with the last opportunity." KAN quoted him as saying "There will be no deal if Bibi and Sinwar do not relent. This is treated as the last round - because the hostages will simply die."

Sources familiar with the matter said that it was the White House that set the date of the talks for Thursday, with the hope that by then there would be significant flexibility on both sides. It is also possible that Hezbollah's response to the assassination of Fuad Shukar would arrive by Thursday - influencing the setting of the date. View of the Philadelphi Corridor between the southern Gaza Strip and Egypt, on July 15, 2024. (credit: Oren Cohen/Flash90)

The summit is expected to take place in Doha. The head of the Mossad, David Barnea, is expected to head the Israeli delegation. Discussions are expected to be held with the mediators, mainly in an attempt to conclude and reach understanding with Egypt regarding the Philadelphi Corridor and the Rafah crossing.

An official statement by the mediators of the deal, quoted by KAN, said "We as mediators are ready if the matter is necessary to present a final proposal to overcome the gaps and to resolve the matters that remain and depend on implementing them in a way that will meet the expectations of all parties involved." The statement was signed by the US President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.