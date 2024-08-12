Fearing an Iranian attack, Israeli museums move masterpieces to storage

The Israel Museum in Jerusalem has taken precautionary measures by moving some of its most significant artworks to secure storage, citing concerns over the threat of an Iranian attack. The museum stated on Monday that this step was taken "to protect the artworks out of commitment and responsibility for the museum’s collections."

Among the relocated pieces is the famous "Nimrod" sculpture by Yitzhak Danziger. This iconic work, created in 1939, is a cornerstone of Israeli art, representing a blend of ancient Semitic mythology and modernist form. Danziger's sculpture has profoundly influenced Israeli culture, inspiring generations of artists.

Additionally, the museum has secured important paintings by Vincent van Gogh and Paul Gauguin. Van Gogh, known for his emotionally charged works and revolutionary use of color and form, has become one of the most celebrated artists in history. His works, such as those painted during his time in Arles, reflect his intense and troubled genius.

Gauguin, a contemporary and one-time friend of Van Gogh, is recognized for his bold use of color and exploration of exotic themes, greatly influenced by his time in Tahiti and the South Pacific. His work challenged European artistic conventions and laid the groundwork for future modernist movements.

This move is part of a broader effort to safeguard significant cultural assets amidst rising tensions with Iran. The stored collection also includes the Dead Sea Scrolls, ancient manuscripts of immense historical and religious significance.

These scrolls, removed from public display at the start of the war, remain securely stored, reflecting their value to Israel and the world.

Despite these precautions, the Israel Museum has reopened its Shrine of the Book, which now features replicas of the scrolls, in response to high public demand. The museum remained open, with its galleries and exhibitions still accessible.

Further steps to preserve its collection

Similarly, the Tel Aviv Museum of Art has taken steps to protect its invaluable collection. Immediately following the October 7 attacks, the museum moved works by renowned artists such as Pablo Picasso, Jackson Pollock, and Joan Miró to protected storage. Picasso's works, which revolutionized the depiction of space and form in art, along with Pollock's innovative drip paintings and Miró's surrealist imagery, are central to the narrative of modern art.

More recently, additional artworks, including pieces by Alexander Archipenko, known for his cubist sculptures, Laura Carrington, a surrealist painter, and Alexander Calder, the inventor of the mobile, were also moved to safety.

The museum's exhibition "Capturing a Fleeting Moment - 150 Years of Impressionism," featuring masterpieces by Edgar Degas, Camille Pissarro, and Alfred Sisley, remains on display in a secure area.

Degas is renowned for his dynamic depictions of ballet dancers. At the same time, Pissarro and Sisley are celebrated for their contributions to the Impressionist movement, particularly in their innovative use of light and color to capture natural scenes. These works continue to be exhibited, providing a rare opportunity for the public to view these masterpieces even under heightened security measures.