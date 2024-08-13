Hamas to release 20-30 live hostages to Israel in phase one of deal, Gallant confirms

There are some 20 to 35 live hostages that would be released during the first phase of a deal, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee during a closed-door conversation on the matter held Monday.

His words were first reported by KAN News and confirmed by The Jerusalem Post.

The number of live hostages that would be freed during that phase has been one of the key issues for Israel as it negotiates the implementation details of a three-phase hostage deal first unveiled by US President Joe Biden at the White House on May 31.

It had always been understood that some 18 to 33 hostages would be freed during the first of the deal, slated to last for six weeks. But it was unclear how many of those would be live hostages.

There are some 115 remaining hostages, out of which 76 are presumed to still be alive. People look photographs of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, August 5, 2024. (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

Those freed during the first phase have been characterized as “humanitarian hostages,” which would be women, children, the elderly and those who are wounded or ill.

Maximize hostage release

Israel has sought to bring home as many live hostages as possible under that category by creating flexibility around the interpretation of who is considered sick or wounded, Gallant told the FADC.

"On the question of who is considered women and the elderly, there is no dispute; however, on the question of who is considered injured and sick, there is," continued Gallant. "We are working to maximize the number [of hostages].”

An Israeli official had told reporters weeks ago that Israel was determined to ensure the maximal number of live hostages was freed under that category during phase one of the deal. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set this issue as one of his rea lines for a deal.

All the other live hostages would be released in phase two of the deal, but Hamas and Israel have to negotiate the issue of a permanent ceasefire fire prior to the start of phase two of the deal. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

It is believed that those talks, which are slated to begin on day 16 of phase one, could extend beyond the six-week period. It has been important for Israel, therefore, to see that as many live hostages as possible are freed under phase one of the deal.

Qatar and Egypt have been mediating the deal tighter with the US. All three countries announced that a significant meeting on hostage talks would take place on Thursday. Israel is expected to have a negotiating team present, but Hamas has said it would not attend.