‘Topple this government and replace it’: Hostage's father calls for Gallant, IDF chief's firing

Yaron Or, the father of Avinatan Or, who was kidnapped to Gaza on October 7, alongside his girlfriend, rescued hostage Noa Argamani, called for the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and the negotiation team in an interview on Channel 14 on Tuesday.

"I stated clearly [on Tuesday] - one of the negotiators and the Defense Minister, sorry, but they are enemies of my son and most of the hostages. They are leading to a situation where the army will retreat, Hamas will return, and my son and most of the hostages will be left behind," Yaron Or stated during the interview.

The remark was made following the announcement of a summit meeting between the negotiation parties, renewing hostage negotiations talks on Wednesday, and after Hamas stated it would not send a representative to the negotiations.

In May, Yaron Or was one of the Hope Forum representatives who opposed previous hostage deals and harshly criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with Ofer Hadad on Channel 12. Hostage Or Avinatan, taken on October 7 alongside his girlfriend Noa Argamani. (credit: Hostage and Missing Families Forum)

During his interview with Channel 12, Yaron Or stated, "This man is hopeless, and there's no point in continuing with him. We have concluded that we need to join those calling for new elections or to remove him in another way.”

“We are calling on government members from other parties and from Likud to topple this government and replace it," he stressed.

Noa Argamani expresses her longing

Concerning Avinatan Or, who is still held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, his girlfriend Noa Argamani posted on her Instagram account a call for his release following her return from the US, where she accompanied Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his visit for a Congressional speech.

Argamani began her post by stating, “My love, 297 days since the moment we were separated, the same moment the entire world was exposed to, the moment where my heart was torn and has not mended since.”

She added that at that moment, she “fought” so they may remain together throughout their captivity, as she “always promised” him they’d “grow together, and I will be by your side forever, in good and bad.”

"Those were the last minutes I saw you," she then says. "I still cannot comprehend that I am here and that you, my love, are still there; my life is an endless daily fear." She further vowed to "do anything so the voice of the remaining 115 hostages is heard, so they may return. To save them now while we still can. To return those who are still alive, and those who are not so they may be buried in their homeland."

“We must never forget that time is running out,” Argamani emphasized in her social media post.

To conclude, Argamani reiterated her longing for Or Avinatan: “I miss your smile, your hug, and your beautiful words. You are always in my thoughts, and I will never lose hope.”

Rescuing Noa Argamani

On July 3, the IDF reported on Operation Arnon, during which Or Avinatan's girlfriend, Noa Argamani, was rescued. In their report, the IDF stated that on July 8 IDF forces "went on a daring rescue operation that brought home four hostages kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival," followed by a "breakdown of the historic operation."

The breakdown details the extensive intelligence operation that preceded the ground operation, stating that the Command Team examined intelligence until the last moment, waiting for a positive conclusion before initiating the rescue mission in two different buildings.

Noa Argamani was saved under heavy fire with support from the Air Force, Southern Command, and Navy. Special forces rescued Argamani amid the conflict, quickly transporting her to a secure location and then by helicopter to Israeli territory.

Maariv contributed to this report.