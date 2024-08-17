New video shows Aryeh Zalmanovich abducted to Gaza on back of motorcycle - N12

Aryeh Zalmanovich, 86, was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on the back of a motorcycle, flanked by his captors seated in front and behind him, new footage published by N12 on Saturday showed.

The video and photographs were first shown during the Weekend News Edition on N12, which shed light on his capture.

In the video, as the group moved through the streets, dozens of people attempted to get closer to the motorcycle. Some struck Zalmanovich, and in the video, he was visibly wounded and had bloodstains on his clothing and a head wound, N12 noted.

A tractor with an Israeli license plate was seen leading the procession.

Zalmanovich was an experienced farmer specializing in wheat cultivation in desert environments. When he was abducted on October 7, he was hiding in a secure room when he was found by the attackers. He was taken without his glasses or hearing aid.

Zalmanovich's health deteriorated in Gaza

Zalmanovich was a widower, a father of two, and a grandfather of five. According to accounts shared by N12 from hostages who were later released, Zalmanovich faced severe difficulties while held in Gaza.

Hamas previously published a video in mid-November that showed Zalmanovich in critical condition. In the video, he was seen lying on a bed connected to a monitor and expressed that he wasn’t feeling well.

Zalmanovich's family asked that the video not be broadcast and that reporters not contact them to respect their privacy.

In later footage, he was seen motionless and wrapped in a white sheet.

Kibbutz Nir Oz later officially announced Zalmanovich's death in captivity in December. His family, after seeing the footage, approved its release to the public to raise awareness about his experience in Gaza.

Prior to his abduction, he was active and independent and regularly socialized with younger farmers. His health deteriorated following his abduction to Gaza, mainly due to a lack of access to his medications. Released hostages told N12 that he is surviving on minimal food, such as tea and two cookies.