Gaza hostage's partner marks Tu B'Av with video of her sitting across from his poster

The State of Israel X, formerly Twitter, account posted a video on Sunday that had the hostage poster of Eliya Cohen, still held in Gaza, on a chair at the end of one side of the table, and Cohen's girlfriend Ziv on the other side while at the Tel Aviv Promenade.

The post marked Tu B’Av, the Jewish day of love, which began on Sunday at sundown.

"Ziv will not be able to celebrate with her partner Eliyah who is currently being held hostage in Gaza," the post said. "This Tu B’av so many of our hearts are broken."

@N12News pic.twitter.com/sETcQPKU6l — Israel ישראל (@Israel) August 18, 2024

Many people in the video took note of Ziv sitting at the table alone across from the hostage poster, and some went to comfort and speak with her.

The two were at the Nova music festival

Ziv and her boyfriend were among the attendees at the Nova music festival, where Cohen was taken hostage. She survived the attack by being buried under bodies for six hours. The Nova Massacre Scene (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

"After six hours, a man came to look for his son. And when he came to look for his son, based on the location his son had sent him, he found me and five other people," she told Reuters in an interview.

In June, the Hostages and Missing Families forum released video footage that confirmed Cohen being taken hostage by Hamas on October 7 alongside Hersh Goldberg-Polin and Or Levy, all three of which are still held captive in Gaza.

Reuters contributed to this report.