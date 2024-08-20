‘Now is the time for a deal’: Blinken to families of Israeli hostages during meeting

Families of Israeli hostages met with US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday evening.

According to Israeli media, the families of hostages left the meeting with mixed feelings.

Etti Chen, the aunt of Itay Chen, who was in the meeting with Blinken, told Walla: “He is so warm and pleasant. But I didn't leave with good feelings. Not enough was said.”

“Blinken and Netanyahu sat in front of me, and the State Secretary said there were still loose ends, but there was something to work with. He said they are doing everything to make it happen, that they offered something to Israel, and [Netanyahu] agreed, and now Hamas needs to give the okay,” Chen said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv. July 13, 2024 (credit: DUDU BACHAR/POOL)

Chen then added that Blinken that on Tuesday a delegation from the US is leaving for Qatar, where they will meet with Hamas “with the hope of tying up the loose ends,” Chen told Walla.

Blinken pushes deal as Hamas resists

Varda, the grandmother of Idan Alexander, shared with Walla that her “feeling was positive, his body language was relaxed and I hope this is leading to something good.” She noted, “Hamas not agreeing to things, that is what has to be examined.”

“He is here to help," stated Varda concerning Blinken. "He didn't say that Netanyahu is setting conditions, but we understood from him that Hamas does not agree with the idea of a deal at all and that it is not urgent for them. He came to the region to put pressure on Netanyahu, Qatar, and Egypt, and to act to prevent a regional war. Blinken told us, 'The time has come. Now is the time for a deal.'”