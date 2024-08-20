Biden says Gaza ceasefire still in play as Blinken visits Cairo, Doha

Gaza ceasefire and hostage talks are “still in play,” US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday as his Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Egypt and Qatar in an effort to advance the deal and stave off a regional war.

“Israel says they can work it out. They’re prepared,” Biden said even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that he would not make a deal at any price and Hamas said that the latest version of the deal was not one they would accept.

Biden said “I was told Hamas was now backing off. But it remains to be seen. We’re going to keep pushing,” he said.

The US last week placed what it described as a “bridging proposal” on the table, which it said erased many of the gaps between Israel and Hamas with respect to a deal for the release of the remaining 109 captives.

Netanyahu has said he accepted that the bridging deal would send a delegation to high-level talks in Cairo or Doha, which had been slated tentatively for Wednesday but which are now pushed back to the end of the week.

Qatar and Egypt have been the main mediators for the deal with the help of the United States. US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Kirya Military Headquarters in Tel Aviv, August 19, 2024. (credit: David Azagury/US Embassy)

Blinken met in Cairo with Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi before traveling to Qatar.

Sisi said after their meeting that it was time to put an end to the 10-month-old war in Gaza and warned of the conflict expanding in the region. A senior Biden administration official told reporters traveling with Blinken that the US expects the ceasefire talks to continue this week.

Hamas has said that it rejects the “bridging proposal” which it claims favors new claims inserted by Israel, but that it accepted the original May 31 proposal unveiled by Biden on May 31.

Hamas rejected U.S. comments that it was backing away from a deal, saying Egyptian and Qatari mediators knew it had dealt positively towards the negotiations and that it was Netanyahu who had obstructed an agreement with new demands.

Who is stuck on their own terms in the pending hostage deal?

It said it was still committed to terms it agreed with mediators in July based on a proposal made by the U.S. in May.

The US has hoped that a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal would prevent reprisal attacks against Israel by Iran and its proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Sisi said, ”The ceasefire in Gaza must be the beginning of broader international recognition of the Palestinian state and the implementation of the two-state solution, as this is the basic guarantor of stability in the region,” Sisi said after meeting Blinken.

The Pentagon said it “continues to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East and take steps to mitigate the possibility of regional escalation by Iran or its proxies.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards spokesperson Alimohammad Naini said on Tuesday there could be a long wait for Iranian retaliation against Israel.

“Time is in our favor and the waiting period for this response could be long,” Naini said.