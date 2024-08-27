Who is released hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi? - explainer

Qaid Farhan Alkadi, who was held hostage by Hamas for over 300 days after being taken hostage from Kibbutz Magen, is from the southern Bedouin city of Rahat.

He was taken hostage from his job on the Kibbutz, where he worked as a security guard at the packing house.

Alkadi is the father of 11, the youngest of whom is only six months old, according to online hostage story project Coming Soon.

While he was held hostage, he became a grandfather, they added. Entrance of the 200 meter-long tunnel shaft in an agricultural area in the Gaza Strip, March 15, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Family reaction

His brother, Farhan Alkadi, said "We are very happy to receive this news. It is better than having a new child. Thank you so much everyone. We look forward to seeing him in good health."

In a video posted on social media, Alkadi's family can be seen running to see him in the hospital.