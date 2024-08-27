The 'brain' that uncovers Gaza's tunnels, both in and off the field

The 'brain' responsible for locating Hamas tunnels in Gaza is the Technological Lab for Tunnel Detection and Location within the Gaza Division and the Technological and Logistics Brigade, the IDF explained in an article published on Tuesday. In the lab, researchers monitor the location and development of underground tunnels in Gaza, particularly those which threaten to cross into Israeli territory.

"On October 7th, we, as an army, failed in our mission to protect civilians, but we immediately knew we had to pick ourselves back up and do whatever it takes for Israel's security," Sergeant T', a fighter and researcher with the team, shared.

The IDF explained that through intelligence and data analysis from the Gaza Strip, the researchers have been able to locate hundreds of tunnels, thus guiding the fighters on the field.

AN ISRAELI soldier secures a tunnel underneath Al Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza last year. It is known that Mohammad Deif recently emerged from the tunnels in Khan Yunis, the writer states. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Every strike must is extremely calculated

"The actual tunnel strike is done using drilling tools that require high skill and maximum precision. You need to know exactly where to dig - and that's where we come in," Sergeant T' said.

Although his unit has existed for nearly a decade, Operation Iron Swords marked the first time Sergeant T' and his unit have moved to the field.

"When the fighters entered Gaza and saw the tunnel shafts with their own eyes, we knew we had to be there alongside them," explained Sergeant T'.

For months, researchers have joined fighters across the Gaza Strip and pinpointed the exact spot for special forces to strike.

"While the strikes on tunnels may seem arbitrary, behind them lie complex mathematical calculations and the careful interpretation of data we continuously collect."

"It's a combination you don't find in many places in the army," he clarified. "One moment you're in the heart of the battlefield, hearing bullets whizzing by, and the next, you're in a bunker writing linear algebra formulas."

Sergeant T' told the IDF reporter that one event stood out in particular of his many missions.

"We found information indicating an underground infrastructure beneath the UNRWA headquarters, where Hamas had military intelligence assets. We proved a connection between a seemingly innocent building and the terror organization. It's an incredible sense of purpose and meaning."