Hostage families run toward Gaza: 'What else do we have left to bring them home?'

Family members of hostages held by Hamas ran towards the Gaza border Thursday morning, insisting that if Israel's government was not going to bring the hostages home, they would.

The families were part of a group that had come to the Gaza border area to speak to their loved ones using huge loudspeakers.

"What do we have left other than just running out there ourselves to get them?" Gil Dickmann told The Jerusalem Post, explaining what drove the families to head for the Gaza border.

"We understood that Netanyahu just gave up on the hostages and doesn't want a deal. He keeps on making different excuses for not signing a deal."

Dickmann's cousin Carmel Gat has been held in Hamas captivity since October 7. Hostage families run towards Gaza border (credit: Hostages Families Forum)

"We will show the prime minister how to bring them [back]," another family member said, his voice breaking, as he walked towards the border.

"If he doesn't know how, we will do it and show him."

They were shortly stopped by security forces, who sent them back to the original site of the gathering.

'No more excuses from Netanyahu'

"They stopped us because there were bombings in the area and we didn't want to risk the lives of other people, but we're not going to give up," said Dickmann, saying that the families would be back, joined by more people.

"We're still days away from achieving a deal. We don't need any more excuses from Netanyahu, we just need him to sign the damn deal and get the hostages home," Dickmann added. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The families had traveled down to Israel's south to speak to their captive loved ones in a convoy that left Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

Over 300 cars and thousands of people were included in the convoy, and Israelis waited to show their support at various locations around the country, according to the forum.